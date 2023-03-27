Generals Duffer Kyon Hein? | On The Psychology of Military Incompetence | Adil Raja Exclusive​

N.Siddiqui said: Exactly!! this Psyce is well explained with the flowchart and how it works and keep going on with no end in sight, in the above vlog. Click to expand...

It won't end, because no one in the Institution acknowledge it to be a issue in the first place, Have you ever heard a Army General went through a psychiatric evaluation ? what's his mental state and what is his view on various things/topic, The training/borderline abusive discipline and actual abuse from the seniors can turn any man into a psychopath. When a Junior is abused by a top ranking General, and his inability to do anything about it except just " follow " orders even if it means taking General Sahab's wife to Vegetable shopping, it creates a sense of hunger for the same power, and every Junior ranking Captain/Major spend his time going through all that, by the time he reaches Brig level he is now a total deranged power hungry individual with extreme sense of self righteousness and Yes Sir culture. I bet after reaching certain position Generals stop using their brains all together and start to become accustomed to those perks they enjoy in their daily lives, No traffic stops, juniors saluting/following orders, every party they attend they are bombarded with praise and women surrounding them for various reasons etc And this cycle can not be broken because no one can even say anything about the Holy institution of Godly people, those who dared often find themselves to early grave.Army as institution have done good things but also created some of the worse derange psychopaths and Maniacs the country has ever seen, And unfortunately I don't see this ending ever. To me they are stupid to a extent where now they are DANGEROUS. A stupid/Duffer individual with unlimited power both man/resources with extreme hunger and Greed for Power and money, its a nightmare.