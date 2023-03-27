What's new

Generals Duffer Kyon Hein? | On The Psychology of Military Incompetence | Adil Raja Exclusive

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Generals Duffer Kyon Hein? | On The Psychology of Military Incompetence | Adil Raja Exclusive






Oh, he missed to call them Dangerous Duffers!!

The Psycho Analysis was just right, we need to know the psyche of them.
 
They start of young, their seniors abuse them from the day they step foot in Army schools, so by the time they get to higher ranks they do the same with their juniors, during that process most if not all develop some sort of mental disorder and sickness, the sickness of Power and Greed. Combine that with money/fame/women and you have the perfect combination of a deranged human being who is not only stupid or Duffer but danger to any civilized Society.
 
The duffers are caught in the Vicious cycle and cannot come out of it, need to turn it into a Virtuous cycle.

They start of young, their seniors abuse them from the day they step foot in Army schools, so by the time they get to higher ranks they do the same with their juniors, during that process most if not all develop some sort of mental disorder and sickness, the sickness of Power and Greed. Combine that with money/fame/women and you have the perfect combination of a deranged human being who is not only stupid or Duffer but danger to any civilized Society.
Exactly!! this Psyce is well explained with the flowchart and how it works and keep going on with no end in sight, in the above vlog.
 
Well the term was introduced by Lawyer's movement, and later PMLN and PPP joined this term. It's very old term. If Military really wants to be in politics then needs people like Gen Kakar, who was the political peacemaker without any lust or greed for power or money.
Our western friends control the destiny of Pakistani people through our military ..a bitter reality.
 
It's in the system, its not that they were duffers when they joined Army, but they have to turn duffer with just obeying orders and calling 'Yes Sir' which over a period of time turn them into zombies with no brain cell working, rather thinking and saluting everything moving.

The more duffer, the better, this is how you got promoted in Army, the Bajwa, Asim Munir is a case in point.
 
Yet everyone got played by them one by one again and again. So much for them being duffers. :D
 
It's in the system, its not that they were duffers when they joined Army, but they have to turn duffer with just obeying orders and calling 'Yes Sir' which over a period of time turn them into zombies with no brain cell working, rather thinking and saluting everything moving.

The more duffer, the better, this is how you got promoted in Army, the Bajwa, Asim Munir is a case in point.

The more duffer, the better, this is how you got promoted in Army, the Bajwa, Asim Munir is a case in point.
This is the question...a Gen like Bajwa was COAS of the world's 6th biggest army ...and his vision was confined to spying on politicians and pornz videos ...
 
these duffers outplayed millions of bloody civilians since 1951 atleast, does that mean they are better than those civilians who they are to serve?


The holy cow has been exposed. The army has lost the trust of the public.You seem to be not talking it well.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
8,848
10
16,260
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is a worldwide phenomena, its not that just in Pak the Army Generals are duffers, but here they are dangerous duffers.

The worldover, they are not that coerced, conniving, rentier, proxies, mercenary just as the Pak Generals here, as explained in he video, the reason is lust for money, sex and acceptance, the social and biological needs.

these duffers outplayed millions of bloody civilians since 1951 atleast, does that mean they are better than those civilians who they are to serve?


The holy cow has been exposed. The army has lost the trust of the public.You seem to be not talking it well.
Even with fully exposed and caught with pants down, they cannot course correct it, they can't restrospect. They are not designed to think and be pragmatic, they obey the orders and at top levels, the go by SOP's.

The reason we lost East Pakistan.
 
It won't end, because no one in the Institution acknowledge it to be a issue in the first place, Have you ever heard a Army General went through a psychiatric evaluation ? what's his mental state and what is his view on various things/topic, The training/borderline abusive discipline and actual abuse from the seniors can turn any man into a psychopath. When a Junior is abused by a top ranking General, and his inability to do anything about it except just " follow " orders even if it means taking General Sahab's wife to Vegetable shopping, it creates a sense of hunger for the same power, and every Junior ranking Captain/Major spend his time going through all that, by the time he reaches Brig level he is now a total deranged power hungry individual with extreme sense of self righteousness and Yes Sir culture. I bet after reaching certain position Generals stop using their brains all together and start to become accustomed to those perks they enjoy in their daily lives, No traffic stops, juniors saluting/following orders, every party they attend they are bombarded with praise and women surrounding them for various reasons etc And this cycle can not be broken because no one can even say anything about the Holy institution of Godly people, those who dared often find themselves to early grave.

Army as institution have done good things but also created some of the worse derange psychopaths and Maniacs the country has ever seen, And unfortunately I don't see this ending ever. To me they are stupid to a extent where now they are DANGEROUS. A stupid/Duffer individual with unlimited power both man/resources with extreme hunger and Greed for Power and money, its a nightmare.
 

