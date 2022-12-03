General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited frontline troops in Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LOC) today.​

Rawalpindi - December 03, 2022​

No PR-108/2022-ISPR​

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited frontline troops in Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LOC) today. COAS was briefed on latest situation along LOC & operational preparedness of the formation. COAS interacted with officers and soldiers; appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.COAS said that we have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on GB & AJK recently. Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us, COAS emphasised. Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation, COAS said. Indian state will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs. The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions, COAS concluded.Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi received COAS.-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-