What's new

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited frontline troops in Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LOC) today.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
65,344
1
133,355
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited frontline troops in Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LOC) today.​

...

Rawalpindi - December 03, 2022​

No PR-108/2022-ISPR​

1670089630804.png

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited frontline troops in Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LOC) today. COAS was briefed on latest situation along LOC & operational preparedness of the formation. COAS interacted with officers and soldiers; appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.
COAS said that we have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on GB & AJK recently. Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us, COAS emphasised. Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation, COAS said. Indian state will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs. The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions, COAS concluded.
Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi received COAS.
-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
In farewell meetings, COAS Gen Bajwa tells troops to keep serving nation with same zeal
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
110
Views
4K
HAIDER
HAIDER
ghazi52
A timeline of Pakistan's army chiefs through the ages
Replies
3
Views
169
SIPRA
SIPRA
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt hails President Alvi’s role in appointment of new army chief
Replies
12
Views
294
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
Acetic Acid
32 Brigadiers promoted to the Rank of Major General in Promotion Board: ISPR
2 3
Replies
31
Views
3K
SQ8
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Who is Lt Gen Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz’s pick for army chief?
2
Replies
27
Views
810
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom