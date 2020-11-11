What's new

General Sir Nick Carter warns of Third World War danger

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,983
3
7,720
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1605083826410.png



Intensifying regional conflicts and international competition present the risk of another world war, the head of the British military has warned.

General Sir Nick Carter spoke out on Remembrance Sunday to highlight the importance of recalling the horror of battle to prevent states stumbling into conflict.

Drawing parallels with the early 20th century before the First World War and Second World War erupted, Sir Nick said that geopolitics was once again “a very uncertain and anxious place”.

www.thetimes.co.uk

General Sir Nick Carter warns of Third World War danger

Intensifying regional conflicts and international competition present the risk of another world war, the head of the British military has warned.General Sir Nick Carter spoke out on Remembrance Sunday
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top