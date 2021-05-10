General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, CDS , UK called on COAS - ISPR

General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), UK called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.

General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), UK called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly current developments in Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed. COAS also offered condolences on sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and said that the world has lost a highly respected friend.Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process. COAS thanked the dignitary for UK’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK.-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-