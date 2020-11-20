What's new

General Shahid Azi said Pakistan army did not take back their dead soldiers because they wanted to hide the number of casualties.

General Shahid Aziz finally accepted that Pakistan army did not take back their dead soldiers during the Kargil war so that they do not need to count the casualties. He also exposed former COAS General Pervez Musharraf.
 
He also mentioned that Kargil war was a Naqam operation of the Pakistan army. So by this statement it has been proven that India won the Kargil war.
There was nothing to win


India was humilated

PAKISTAN took territory forced the Indians to run from Kargil


The Indians then cried to everyone across the world

Foreign states including the U.S then put pressure on the fat piece of shit Nawaz Sharif who buckled and ordered Pakistani military to immediately end the operation

Pakistani military forced to end operation




All India did was then a clearing operation unopposed




The rest is the usual India fantasy drama trying to cover their humilation



It was a terrible end to a very promising operation, but India was definitely left with egg on its face
 
Our history starts with destroying the Abbasid Caliphate and ends with sending Rohingya muslims into Bangladesh.

I am telling you what is in the video. If you think this is propaganda then your wish

Wiki says General Shahid Aziz was a corrupt army official and got sacked due to controversy. So he was fired for speaking the truth?
iam tellign you something which is better for you . before people laughing on you read him first then post . :lol:
 
Our history starts with destroying the Abbasid Caliphate and ends with sending Rohingya muslims into Bangladesh.

I am telling you what is in the video. If you think this is propaganda then your wish

Wiki says General Shahid Aziz was a corrupt army official and got sacked due to controversy. So he was fired for speaking the truth?
How many Buddhists have muslim empires slaughtered?
 
There was nothing to win


India was humilated

PAKISTAN took territory forced the Indians to run from Kargil


The Indians then cried to everyone across the world

Foreign states including the U.S then put pressure on the fat piece of shit Nawaz Sharif who buckled and ordered Pakistani military to immediately end the operation

Pakistani military forced to end operation




All India did was then a clearing operation unopposed




The rest is the usual India fantasy drama trying to cover their humilation



It was a terrible end to a very promising operation, but India was definitely left with egg on its face
Indian administration does not possess the habit of lying I'm sorry. India lost the 1962 war against China and suffered tremendously during the 1965 war and they accepted it.

However Pakistan claims that they won all wars against India,a claim which is even taken as a big joke by Americans and Chinese.

It takes huge amount of courage to address faults and anomalies.
 
