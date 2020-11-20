General Shahid Azi said Pakistan army did not take back their dead soldiers because they wanted to hide the number of casualties.

Buddhistforlife said: He also mentioned that Kargil war was a Naqam operation of the Pakistan army. So by this statement it has been proven that India won the Kargil war. Click to expand...

There was nothing to winIndia was humilatedPAKISTAN took territory forced the Indians to run from KargilThe Indians then cried to everyone across the worldForeign states including the U.S then put pressure on the fat piece of shit Nawaz Sharif who buckled and ordered Pakistani military to immediately end the operationPakistani military forced to end operationAll India did was then a clearing operation unopposedThe rest is the usual India fantasy drama trying to cover their humilationIt was a terrible end to a very promising operation, but India was definitely left with egg on its face