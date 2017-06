Commander of the Military Operations of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism Raheel Sharif

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer at the Grand MosqueMakkah, Shawwal 01, 1438, June 25, 2017, SPA -- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud performed blessed Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Holy Mosque in Makkah today morning.The prayer was also performed by President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi of Republic of Yemen, Former President Mohamed Wahid of Republic of Maldives, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri andThe prayer was also performed by Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman; Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah; Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region; and a number of princes, scholars, sheikhs, ministers and senior civil and military officials .--SPA17:20 LOCAL TIME 14:20 GMT