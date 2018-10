Yes, Pakistan is not "oil rich" barely meet its own expenses...Kill somebody in UK, US or EU and face sanctions on whatever left...

Nawaz or zardari are less then Mushraf by any mean.They carry on his garbage .None granted "US" bases ...None allow them to attack "Muslim country"..None write a book how he used to "sell" Pakistans..I don't know where your Muslim brotherhood suddenly disappeared when it comes to Mushraf...Mushraf imposed this war on us that caused death and destruction in Pakistan

Click to expand...