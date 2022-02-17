What's new

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS is on an official visit to Europe.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS is on an official visit to Belgium.

During the visit, COAS called on Mr Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) & General Claudio Graziano, Chairman of the EU Military Committee.


1645137827734.png



During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with EU were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and earnestly look forward to enhance mutual cooperation based on common interests. EU dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.


1645137992481.png
 
Bajwa sahab ko bauhaut neend ayi hui hai!

And looks they got the Pakistan flag out in a haste from the closets!
 

