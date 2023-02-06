General Pervaiz Musharraf's Last Message to Imran Khan just before his death!

SQ8 said: khan only repeats rhetoric otherwise he would not have brought in Buzdar because his Mrs is family or whatever with them.



There is meritocracy for the most part in the PA(and other branches) until it’s time for 1 star and above - then favoritism does kick in despite a well recorded and thorough red/green flag performance review system to gauge potential.



That being said - favors are curried earlier on but that is true for most militaries(including the US) - if you served as ADC to a 3-star and make a boo boo during your career later -

You can request some references and help to alleviate the punitive actionz Click to expand...

Ssan said: Buzdar was a mistake true. I think PAF might be the standard for being based on merit. The other branches need to copy this and if this leads to downsizing, then so be it.



Also, I have given this some thought. In Pakistan, we arrange quotas for the bureaucracy and the army is supposed to be on merit. I think more so than the bureaucracy, the army is the place that actually needs ethnic quotas. Not all of it. But maybe 50% of the draft should be quota based. Then promotion should be based on merit ofc.



We ought to remove quotas from the bureaucracy altogether and it should be 100% merit based. In the long run, having a competent bureaucracy is too important for us to play quota games there. That would actually fix the institutions that have become nothing more than skeletons.





The army is a good institution to build the nation. In the old days, you would have a draft that would pull everyone indiscriminately. We don’t need a draft but having quotas would help everyone feel connected to the state. Click to expand...

100%. I have seen both side of the business (uniform and civil/corporate) and what you describe in terms of "favoritism" goes on everywhere because things by their very nature become "political" (not alluding to national politics, rather institutional for other members). As you have pointed out, this happens in foreign militaries alike (I have observed a bit of this in the United States).Army has provincial quotas for recruitment in the ranks. We aren't the only ones who do that, IA does the same and for good reasons too because both armies are "national" armies.Officer corps should certainly be more focused on merit, however here too some quotas apply.Now, this may come across as blasphemy to many here, but our army works quite well internally. Things get done in the army unlike in our public sector. People are held accountable and punished accordingly when they fall short of the accountability. This is not to say that things are perfect and there is no room for improvements, without doubt there is, but in balance, things are moving along with military efficiency (which is good at times and comical at others).