What's new

General Pervaiz Musharraf's Last Message to Imran Khan just before his death!

B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
8,604
66
12,756
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Clutch said:
Click to expand...
And this was the man that IK called "Ghattiya". For those wondering, look up a video on YT of IK with his young sons.

Musharraf was a patriot till his last breath. Nobody can take that away from him.

"وہ بہت بڑے انسان تھے ان کے دوست چھوٹے ثابت ہوئے ہمیشہ پاکستان فرسٹ ان کی سوچ اور نظریہ تھا، خدا غریق رحمت کرے"
- Ch Fawad Hussain
 
Last edited:
S

SQ8

INACTIVE
Mar 28, 2009
40,424
508
90,243
Country
United States
Location
United States
blain2 said:
And this was the man that IK called "Ghattiya". For those wondering, look up a video on YT of IK with his young sons.

Musharraf was a patriot till his last breath. Nobody can take that away from him.

"وہ بہت بڑے انسان تھے ان کے دوست چھوٹے ثابت ہوئے ہمیشہ پاکستان فرسٹ ان کی سوچ اور نظریہ تھا، خدا غریق رحمت کرے"
- Ch Fawad Hussain
Click to expand...
Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.

Although from that perspective IK is actually pretty “Ghatiya” himself in his hypocrisy on certain matters.
 
B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
8,604
66
12,756
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SQ8 said:
Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.

Although from that perspective IK is actually pretty “Ghatiya” himself in his hypocrisy on certain matters.
Click to expand...
I am well aware of that adage but it is apt when patriotism is used as a veneer to push fascism. Musharraf wasn't the hyper-nationalistic type who hid behind patriotism. He was pragmatic.
 
S

SQ8

INACTIVE
Mar 28, 2009
40,424
508
90,243
Country
United States
Location
United States
blain2 said:
I am well aware of that adage but it is apt when patriotism is used as a veneer to push fascism. Musharraf wasn't the hyper-nationalistic type who hid behind patriotism. He was pragmatic.
Click to expand...
I disagree - because he would not have done Kargil nor authorized ops post 2001 that were both unrealistic and poorly planned/led(at the highest levels). His “good boys club” continues to cause damage to the overall merit and character of the military just as Zia’s did.
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,938
6
7,449
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SQ8 said:
I disagree - because he would not have done Kargil nor authorized ops post 2001 that were both unrealistic and poorly planned/led(at the highest levels). His “good boys club” continues to cause damage to the overall merit and character of the military just as Zia’s did.
Click to expand...
I wonder if there is a peaceful way to get rid of institutional corruption and bring in meritocracy. Khan was the only one that cared but they removed him.

The establishment seems like it wouldn't go down without a fight

It's sad to see Pakistan like this but I guess the people tolerate it 😕
 
S

SQ8

INACTIVE
Mar 28, 2009
40,424
508
90,243
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bleek said:
I wonder if there is a peaceful way to get rid of institutional corruption and bring in meritocracy. Khan was the only one that cared but they removed him.

The establishment seems like it wouldn't go down without a fight

It's sad to see Pakistan like this but I guess the people tolerate it 😕
Click to expand...
khan only repeats rhetoric otherwise he would not have brought in Buzdar because his Mrs is family or whatever with them.

There is meritocracy for the most part in the PA(and other branches) until it’s time for 1 star and above - then favoritism does kick in despite a well recorded and thorough red/green flag performance review system to gauge potential.

That being said - favors are curried earlier on but that is true for most militaries(including the US) - if you served as ADC to a 3-star and make a boo boo during your career later -
You can request some references and help to alleviate the punitive actionz
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,938
6
7,449
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SQ8 said:
khan only repeats rhetoric otherwise he would not have brought in Buzdar because his Mrs is family or whatever with them.

There is meritocracy for the most part in the PA(and other branches) until it’s time for 1 star and above - then favoritism does kick in despite a well recorded and thorough red/green flag performance review system to gauge potential.

That being said - favors are curried earlier on but that is true for most militaries(including the US) - if you served as ADC to a 3-star and make a boo boo during your career later -
You can request some references and help to alleviate the punitive actionz
Click to expand...
But even besides the military Pakistan's institutions seem genuinely useless and clueless

I made it a thread on it, but even Afghanistan is building institutions and they seem to be much more dedicated with a clear road map putting in effort, ours are just dragging their feet along wherever it takes them without a care in the world.

Nepotism and low-level corruption seems to be destroying the country from within and preventing it from grow at a satisfactory pace, or to even just keep up with the rest of the world.
 
S

Ssan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2022
1,077
1
1,273
Country
United States
Location
United States
SQ8 said:
khan only repeats rhetoric otherwise he would not have brought in Buzdar because his Mrs is family or whatever with them.

There is meritocracy for the most part in the PA(and other branches) until it’s time for 1 star and above - then favoritism does kick in despite a well recorded and thorough red/green flag performance review system to gauge potential.

That being said - favors are curried earlier on but that is true for most militaries(including the US) - if you served as ADC to a 3-star and make a boo boo during your career later -
You can request some references and help to alleviate the punitive actionz
Click to expand...
Buzdar was a mistake true. I think PAF might be the standard for being based on merit. The other branches need to copy this and if this leads to downsizing, then so be it.

Also, I have given this some thought. In Pakistan, we arrange quotas for the bureaucracy and the army is supposed to be on merit. I think more so than the bureaucracy, the army is the place that actually needs ethnic quotas. Not all of it. But maybe 50% of the draft should be quota based. Then promotion should be based on merit ofc.

We ought to remove quotas from the bureaucracy altogether and it should be 100% merit based. In the long run, having a competent bureaucracy is too important for us to play quota games there. That would actually fix the institutions that have become nothing more than skeletons.

Ssan said:
Buzdar was a mistake true. I think PAF might be the standard for being based on merit. The other branches need to copy this and if this leads to downsizing, then so be it.

Also, I have given this some thought. In Pakistan, we arrange quotas for the bureaucracy and the army is supposed to be on merit. I think more so than the bureaucracy, the army is the place that actually needs ethnic quotas. Not all of it. But maybe 50% of the draft should be quota based. Then promotion should be based on merit ofc.

We ought to remove quotas from the bureaucracy altogether and it should be 100% merit based. In the long run, having a competent bureaucracy is too important for us to play quota games there. That would actually fix the institutions that have become nothing more than skeletons.
Click to expand...
The army is a good institution to build the nation. In the old days, you would have a draft that would pull everyone indiscriminately. We don’t need a draft but having quotas would help everyone feel connected to the state.
 
B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
8,604
66
12,756
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SQ8 said:
khan only repeats rhetoric otherwise he would not have brought in Buzdar because his Mrs is family or whatever with them.

There is meritocracy for the most part in the PA(and other branches) until it’s time for 1 star and above - then favoritism does kick in despite a well recorded and thorough red/green flag performance review system to gauge potential.

That being said - favors are curried earlier on but that is true for most militaries(including the US) - if you served as ADC to a 3-star and make a boo boo during your career later -
You can request some references and help to alleviate the punitive actionz
Click to expand...
100%. I have seen both side of the business (uniform and civil/corporate) and what you describe in terms of "favoritism" goes on everywhere because things by their very nature become "political" (not alluding to national politics, rather institutional for other members). As you have pointed out, this happens in foreign militaries alike (I have observed a bit of this in the United States).

Ssan said:
Buzdar was a mistake true. I think PAF might be the standard for being based on merit. The other branches need to copy this and if this leads to downsizing, then so be it.

Also, I have given this some thought. In Pakistan, we arrange quotas for the bureaucracy and the army is supposed to be on merit. I think more so than the bureaucracy, the army is the place that actually needs ethnic quotas. Not all of it. But maybe 50% of the draft should be quota based. Then promotion should be based on merit ofc.

We ought to remove quotas from the bureaucracy altogether and it should be 100% merit based. In the long run, having a competent bureaucracy is too important for us to play quota games there. That would actually fix the institutions that have become nothing more than skeletons.


The army is a good institution to build the nation. In the old days, you would have a draft that would pull everyone indiscriminately. We don’t need a draft but having quotas would help everyone feel connected to the state.
Click to expand...
Army has provincial quotas for recruitment in the ranks. We aren't the only ones who do that, IA does the same and for good reasons too because both armies are "national" armies.

Officer corps should certainly be more focused on merit, however here too some quotas apply.

Now, this may come across as blasphemy to many here, but our army works quite well internally. Things get done in the army unlike in our public sector. People are held accountable and punished accordingly when they fall short of the accountability. This is not to say that things are perfect and there is no room for improvements, without doubt there is, but in balance, things are moving along with military efficiency (which is good at times and comical at others).
 
Last edited:
S

Ssan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2022
1,077
1
1,273
Country
United States
Location
United States
blain2 said:
100%. I have seen both side of the business (uniform and civil/corporate) and what you describe in terms of "favoritism" goes on everywhere because things by their very nature become "political" (not alluding to national politics, rather institutional for other members). As you have pointed out, this happens in foreign militaries alike (I have observed a bit of this in the United States).


Army has provincial quotas for recruitment in the ranks. We aren't the only ones who do that, IA does the same and for good reasons too because both armies are "national" armies.

Officer corps should certainly be more focused on merit, however here too some quotas apply.

Now, this may come across as blasphemy to many here, but our army works quite well internally. Things get done in the army unlike in our public sector. People are held accountable and punished accordingly when they fall short of the accountability. This is not to say that things are perfect and there is no room for improvements, without doubt there is, but in balance, things are moving along with military efficiency (which is good at times and comical at others).
Click to expand...
Pleased to hear this. How much are the provincial quotas and when were they enforced? I ask because this alone could have probably avoided ‘71.

The army’s efficiency being higher than civilian institutions is not blasphemy at all. But common wisdom. Our bureaucracy has become void after the quotas and the political lackeying.
 
S

SQ8

INACTIVE
Mar 28, 2009
40,424
508
90,243
Country
United States
Location
United States
Ssan said:
Buzdar was a mistake true. I think PAF might be the standard for being based on merit. The other branches need to copy this and if this leads to downsizing, then so be it.

Also, I have given this some thought. In Pakistan, we arrange quotas for the bureaucracy and the army is supposed to be on merit. I think more so than the bureaucracy, the army is the place that actually needs ethnic quotas. Not all of it. But maybe 50% of the draft should be quota based. Then promotion should be based on merit ofc.

We ought to remove quotas from the bureaucracy altogether and it should be 100% merit based. In the long run, having a competent bureaucracy is too important for us to play quota games there. That would actually fix the institutions that have become nothing more than skeletons.


The army is a good institution to build the nation. In the old days, you would have a draft that would pull everyone indiscriminately. We don’t need a draft but having quotas would help everyone feel connected to the state.
Click to expand...
If IK was a true believer in his own preaching - then he would not forgive himself for Buzdar as he refuses to forgive the corrupt houses of Sharif and Zardari
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
7,215
6
9,479
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Menace2Society said:
Should have had a state funeral.
Click to expand...
AQ khan should have it.. I dislike that IK didn't attend it.. except PPP CM, nobody did..
anyway.. good talk on Musharraf... Gen. Shoaib program is also good.
WAj also iterated the same points what his biggest achievements are. It is free media (45:54) and local body elections (lasted 7 months)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-COAS Bajwa showed path to support PTI: Pervaiz Elahi echoes Moonis Claim
Replies
6
Views
492
Horse_Rider
H
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan says never termed ex-COAS Bajwa 'boss'
Replies
13
Views
495
undercover JIX
undercover JIX
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Governor Punjab asks CM Pervaiz Elahi to seek vote of Confidence
Replies
0
Views
249
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
We are and will remain with PTI, Pervaiz Elahi and Monis Elahi assured Zartaj Gul!!!
Replies
13
Views
477
villageidiot
villageidiot
muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan’s U-turns score nears a century
2
Replies
22
Views
626
koolio
koolio

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom