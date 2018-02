China has largely caught up to the technologies developed by the US during its 2nd Offset. Most of which revolves around precision guided battle networks and grids. The US has now begun its next revolution in warfighting with the 3rd Offset, which deals with AI enabled weapons, battle networks, and human-machine teaming. We're seeing the first fruits from this effort with the F-35's sensor fusion capability, US Navy NIFCA battle network, and upcoming LRASM missile. These investments will continue for atleast another 2-3 decades.



US investment in its nuclear enterprise alone will ensure its technical dominance into the future.



B-21 bomber

Columbia class subs

Ground Based Strategic Deterrent

Air launched LRSO

Super-fuzed Trident D2's

B-61-12

New low yield nuclear weapons

New sub launched nuclear cruise missile



In an age of precision guided munitions, the winner of future wars will be the side who can see first, shoot first, and make credible decisions at rapid speed. In other words, whoever achieves the greatest situational awareness wins. This is where the US excels at, and will now enable AI to strengthen it.

