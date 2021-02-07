General Masood S400 to be deployed Oct 2021 explains impact on PAF

The Maverick
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 4, 2016
- 1,062
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Really good explanation by Pakistan General
Acquasition range 600km
Engage 400km max
5 different missles
5 regiments
costing $5 billion
Considered the best in the world
He explains the impact at strategic tactile level and how it will severly impact PAF response
India can target all of PAF
Really good explanation by Pakistan General
Acquasition range 600km
Engage 400km max
5 different missles
5 regiments
costing $5 billion
Considered the best in the world
He explains the impact at strategic tactile level and how it will severly impact PAF response
India can target all of PAF .......... General as very honest about the impact real gentlemen no bravado just brutal realism