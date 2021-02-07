What's new

General Masood S400 to be deployed Oct 2021 explains impact on PAF

Really good explanation by Pakistan General

Acquasition range 600km
Engage 400km max
5 different missles
5 regiments
costing $5 billion

Considered the best in the world

He explains the impact at strategic tactile level and how it will severly impact PAF response

India can target all of PAF
Really good explanation by Pakistan General

Acquasition range 600km
Engage 400km max
5 different missles
5 regiments
costing $5 billion

Considered the best in the world

He explains the impact at strategic tactile level and how it will severly impact PAF response

General as very honest about the impact real gentlemen no bravado just brutal realism
India can target all of PAF
Well, you better not waste any time then. Since you can target all of PAF in one go means this system is bigger than the Atom Bomb itself.

Q. If the S-400 is answer to all your prayers, then why place orders for more jets, huh?

You've been banned over & over for trolling. Seems like a slap on the right or left cheek isn't enough for you that you keep coming back for more.

[baghairat..., baghairat he rahay ga]
 
Well, you better not waste any time then. Since you can target all of PAF in one go means this system is bigger than the Atom Bomb itself.

Q. If the S-400 is answer to all your prayers, then why place orders for more jets, huh?

You've been banned over & over for trolling. Seems like a slap on the right or left cheek isn't enough for you that you keep coming back for more.

[baghairat..., baghairat he rahay ga]
How is this trolling.

This is a legit interview between a pakistani general and the pk media dated 21/10/2021.

I thought it would make a good debate.

why. Bcause a a professional pakistani general is giving through details of S400 impact of the new threat.
Yes . its important bcause he explains indian teams are already training on the system in russia and first regiment of 5 arrives in October ie 8 months time.
He gives good details of ranges how and where it ill be deployed and its ranking against Paitrot 3 or Thaad USA system.

ITS NOT TROLLING imo.

if MODS dont like it .........then fine close it.

But your talk of slapping and trolling is not needed upon posting one new thread with legite PAK media YTUBE interview on a real live event with update

Dont like the topic ,,,,,,,,,,fair enough mods can decide
dont want to talk about i get it
 
Really good explanation by Pakistan General

Acquasition range 600km
Engage 400km max
5 different missles
5 regiments
costing $5 billion

Considered the best in the world

He explains the impact at strategic tactile level and how it will severly impact PAF response

India can target all of PAF
Yes the general is right we have an increased threat which as the general said we will deal with over time. So what seems to be the issue. India bought 5 s-400 systems against Pakistan and Pakistan will develop tactics as it always had to counter it. This is very similar to what happened on feb 27 to the raptor of the east.

He is the praveen Swami of Pakistan. This is the best of Pakistan acknowledging our weakness and improving it.
Last edited:
How is this trolling.

This is a legit interview between a pakistani general and the pk media dated 21/10/2021.

I thought it would make a good debate.

why. Bcause a a professional pakistani general is giving through details of S400 impact of the new threat.
Yes . its important bcause he explains indian teams are already training on the system in russia and first regiment of 5 arrives in October ie 8 months time.
He gives good details of ranges how and where it ill be deployed and its ranking against Paitrot 3 or Thaad USA system.

ITS NOT TROLLING imo.

if MODS dont like it .........then fine close it.

But your talk of slapping and trolling is not needed upon posting one new thread with legite PAK media YTUBE interview on a real live event with update

Dont like the topic ,,,,,,,,,,fair enough mods can decide
dont want to talk about i get it
21/10/2021 is more than 8 months into the future........... :disagree:
 
Really good explanation by Pakistan General

Acquasition range 600km
Engage 400km max
5 different missles
5 regiments
costing $5 billion

Considered the best in the world

He explains the impact at strategic tactile level and how it will severly impact PAF response

India can target all of PAF
Earth has a curvature meaning a plane flying at low altitude will not be detected from Max range of 600 km.
S-400 is more effective at max range against high alt slow moving targets such as AWACS or aerial refueling aircrafts.

1612726656185.png
 
American article on s400 and how USA may try to defeat it.,.
.
S400 is a majot threat even to 400km away AWACS
American article on s400 and how USA may try to defeat it.,.
.
S400 is a majot threat even to 400km away AWACS
The 5 countires that have acquired it are

China
Turkey
Iran
Saudi
India

The s400 is considered the best in the world at $1 billion dollars each per regiment

PATRIOT or THAAD is $2 billion each at less range

This is why Saudi turky and India all rejected USA systems
 
Really good explanation by Pakistan General

Acquasition range 600km
Engage 400km max
5 different missles
5 regiments
costing $5 billion

Considered the best in the world

He explains the impact at strategic tactile level and how it will severly impact PAF response

India can target all of PAF
The only thing that our systems has to change is the hopping rate. These systems signal processing is all known to us.
 
This is the benefit of trust in Allah. Yes we are weak when numbers are counted, yes we seem weak economically but we fear no one but Allah. We will acknowledge what our enemy has and build tactics and work hard to overcome our weakness just like 30,000 went against the bezantyne Empire of 100s of thousands of standing army. This ensured that no invasion of Muslim lands happened.

this is no different a realistic assessment to protect us

k
 
American article on s400 and how USA may try to defeat it.,.
.
S400 is a majot threat even to 400km away AWACS


The 5 countires that have acquired it are

China
Turkey
Iran
Saudi
India

The s400 is considered the best in the world at $1 billion dollars each per regiment

PATRIOT or THAAD is $2 billion each at less range

This is why Saudi turky and India all rejected USA systems
Nice we'll than train with saudis on how to counter this system. Pakistan is not sleeping if thats what you're thinking. we will counter it my friend and that too by spending way less than what you've. If i remember correctly there was a system that was photographed in Pakistan when we were training with china last year. Even if that was or was not s400 still there's a high possibility of Pakistan working with china or with Saudis on how to counter s400.
 
The more i research the more fascinating the S400 gets

USA and NATO have been trying to find tactics to beat the S400 system using
F35 and AWACS and drones.

Really good vedio

ENJOY GUYS

PAF will have learnt a lot about what its strike planes wil need to get to and what options they have from october onwards

it will take india 3 years to deploy 5 regiments .

IT WILL A MASSIVE LAYER OF AIR DEFENSE

S400 was designed to dent fifth gen fighters ability to strike and detect ballistic missles.

S400 missles have speeds of mach 15 which is incredible

slow moving awacs or sun sonic cruise missles will very vulnerable
 
