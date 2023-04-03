What's new

General Mahmud Ahmed, Carlyle Group & 9/11 - the ISI+CIA coverup

General Mahmud Ahmed, at the time serving as Director of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was in Washington on the morning of 9/11 meeting congressional leaders on Capitol Hill.


Omar Sheikh was the man who, on the instructions of General Mahmoud Ahmed, wired $100,000 before the 9/11 attacks to Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker. It is extraordinary that Ahmed has never been charged and brought to trial on this count. Why not?

Omar Shiekh meanwhile was later arrested for the murder of Daniel Pearl.

Ahmed, the paymaster for the hijackers, was actually in Washington on 9/11, and had a series of pre-9/11 top-level meetings in the White House, the Pentagon, the national security council, and with George Tenet, then head of the CIA, and Marc Grossman, the under-secretary of state for political affairs. When Ahmed was exposed by the Wall Street Journal as having sent the money to the hijackers, he was forced to "retire" by President Pervez Musharraf.

The Morning of 9/11
by Zafar Bangash
crescent.icit-digital.org

The Morning of 9/11

On the morning of 911, General Mahmud Ahmed, then serving as Director of ISI, was in Washington DC. We talked to him to find out what really transpired that morning.
crescent.icit-digital.org crescent.icit-digital.org

Inside Story of Musharraf-Mahmood Tussle
By Hassan Abbas
www.belfercenter.org

Inside Story of Musharraf-Mahmood Tussle

www.belfercenter.org www.belfercenter.org

9/11 IN ISLAMABAD: THE FIRST 72 HOURS
By David O. Smith
warontherocks.com

9/11 in Islamabad: The First 72 Hours - War on the Rocks

It was a typical late summer day at the U.S. embassy in Islamabad — oppressively hot when the sun was out with a twinge of cool air in the evening that
warontherocks.com

Note:
For years I ate up the ISPR kichiri they were feeding us. I turned a blind eye to what our military was doing because I thought I was being patriotic. I cheered when Musharraf overthrew Nawaz in October 1999. I sat silent when Musharraf agreed to the seven demands of the Americans after 9/11.

I closed my eyes when US drones murdered civilians Waziristan but was made to feel proud about our professional PAF air force every September.

When the Baloch spoke up against Army abuses I dismissed it as propaganda. When Waziris ended up missing I said they ran away to Afghanistan.

I defended this military in the name of patriotism....and what did I get in return? A big slap in the face.

Now I'm going to expose these traitors for what they are!
 
General Mahmud Ahmed, at the time serving as Director of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was in Washington on the morning of 9/11 meeting congressional leaders on Capitol Hill.


Sheikh is also the man who, on the instructions of General Mahmoud Ahmed, wired $100,000 before the 9/11 attacks to Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker. It is extraordinary that neither Ahmed nor Sheikh have been charged and brought to trial on this count. Why not?

Ahmed, the paymaster for the hijackers, was actually in Washington on 9/11, and had a series of pre-9/11 top-level meetings in the White House, the Pentagon, the national security council, and with George Tenet, then head of the CIA, and Marc Grossman, the under-secretary of state for political affairs. When Ahmed was exposed by the Wall Street Journal as having sent the money to the hijackers, he was forced to "retire" by President Pervez Musharraf.

Note:
For years I ate up the ISPR kichiri they were feeding us. I turned a blind eye to what our military was doing because I thought I was being patriotic. I cheered when Musharraf overthrew Nawaz in October 1999. I sat silent when Musharraf agreed to the seven demands of the Americans after 9/11.

I closed my eyes when US drones murdered civilians Waziristan but was made to feel proud about our professional PAF air force every September.

When the Baloch spoke up against Army abuses I dismissed it as propaganda. When Waziris ended up missing I said they ran away to Afghanistan.

I defended this military in the name of patriotism....and what did I get in return? A big slap in the face.

Now I'm going to expose these traitors for what they are!
So what is special about it if he was in capital Hill at the morning of 9/11??

General Mahmud Ahmed, at the time serving as Director of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was in Washington on the morning of 9/11 meeting congressional leaders on Capitol Hill.


Omar Sheikh was the man who, on the instructions of General Mahmoud Ahmed, wired $100,000 before the 9/11 attacks to Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker. It is extraordinary that Ahmed has never been charged and brought to trial on this count. Why not?

Omar Shiekh meanwhile was later arrested for the murder of Daniel Pearl.

Ahmed, the paymaster for the hijackers, was actually in Washington on 9/11, and had a series of pre-9/11 top-level meetings in the White House, the Pentagon, the national security council, and with George Tenet, then head of the CIA, and Marc Grossman, the under-secretary of state for political affairs. When Ahmed was exposed by the Wall Street Journal as having sent the money to the hijackers, he was forced to "retire" by President Pervez Musharraf.

Interesting reads

The Morning of 9/11
by Zafar Bangash
crescent.icit-digital.org

The Morning of 9/11

On the morning of 911, General Mahmud Ahmed, then serving as Director of ISI, was in Washington DC. We talked to him to find out what really transpired that morning.
crescent.icit-digital.org crescent.icit-digital.org

Inside Story of Musharraf-Mahmood Tussle
By Hassan Abbas
www.belfercenter.org

Inside Story of Musharraf-Mahmood Tussle

www.belfercenter.org www.belfercenter.org

9/11 IN ISLAMABAD: THE FIRST 72 HOURS
By David O. Smith
warontherocks.com

9/11 in Islamabad: The First 72 Hours - War on the Rocks

It was a typical late summer day at the U.S. embassy in Islamabad — oppressively hot when the sun was out with a twinge of cool air in the evening that
warontherocks.com

Note:
For years I ate up the ISPR kichiri they were feeding us. I turned a blind eye to what our military was doing because I thought I was being patriotic. I cheered when Musharraf overthrew Nawaz in October 1999. I sat silent when Musharraf agreed to the seven demands of the Americans after 9/11.

I closed my eyes when US drones murdered civilians Waziristan but was made to feel proud about our professional PAF air force every September.

When the Baloch spoke up against Army abuses I dismissed it as propaganda. When Waziris ended up missing I said they ran away to Afghanistan.

I defended this military in the name of patriotism....and what did I get in return? A big slap in the face.

Now I'm going to expose these traitors for what they are!
Lol another blame on Pakistan with no solid backup or proofs

@Neelo. I can post lots of similar kind of videos on YouTube that India support and finance terrorism in Pakistan via Afghanistan and Iran that video proofs nothing
 
I just posted three links. Read them yourself. How long will you keep defending GHQ Inc.?

You shove islamism down our throats while working with Israeli Mossad?
 
I just posted three links. Read them yourself. How long will you keep defending GHQ Inc.?

You shove islamism down our throats while working with Israeli Mossad?
Go to your pathetic country first don't concern about Pakistan you terrorist

India is the biggest mess/threat for the peace of subcontinent

Jai terrorist hind
 

