What's new

General Hameed Gul message.. (Nobody could have imagined how true each and every word is, he knew what people didn't at that time).

SEOminati

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
211
0
365
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan seeks a ghairat mand leadership in every department who puts Pakistan first in every aspect. However I am all up to avoid unnecessary confrontation untill we get a bit better economy wise.

Let's not call out US unnecessarily but only when they poke nose in our internal matters.
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
3,161
5
6,708
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SEOminati said:
Pakistan seeks a ghairat mand leadership in every department who puts Pakistan first in every aspect. However I am all up to avoid unnecessary confrontation untill we get a bit better economy wise.
Click to expand...

If the reason you consider valid today than it will also be valid 20 years ahead just like it was valid in the past.

Pakistan will never be a sovereign country.
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
211
0
365
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Patriot forever said:
If the reason you consider valid today than it will also be valid 20 years ahead just like it was valid in the past.

Pakistan will never be a sovereign country.
Click to expand...

I can understand where you're coming from but you need to understand what I am saying is exactly what Gen Hameed Gul said. You say absolutely not when they ask you for something. If they ain't asking don't say it.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
3,997
3
4,734
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
SEOminati said:
Pakistan seeks a ghairat mand leadership in every department who puts Pakistan first in every aspect. However I am all up to avoid unnecessary confrontation untill we get a bit better economy wise.

Let's not call out US unnecessarily but only when they poke nose in our internal matters.
Click to expand...

For that nation itself has to change, Good or bad leaders come from the same society.
And TBH i dont see any big change happening in Pakistan any time soon.

Thanks to Imran Khan and younger generations interest in politics will bear its results specially thanks to Social media but not any time soon, this will take at least 2 decades for Pakistan to get on a better path.

Pakistan's current state is similar to 80s China and Korea
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
University of Peshawar was closed to facilitate Gul Panra’s recording for PSL final
Replies
1
Views
283
El Sidd
El Sidd
The Terminator
Lt. Gen. Amjad Shoaib's (R) message to the nation, the PDF organizers and Army Brats
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
2K
Chak Bamu
Chak Bamu
Zarvan
Lahore blast: The man who knew the plot
Replies
0
Views
495
Zarvan
Zarvan
N
Eric Trump thinks he knows why Putin didn't invade Ukraine while his dad was president
Replies
1
Views
227
aviator_fan
A
P
General Bajwa wins hearts and minds at LUMS
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
3K
S.Y.A
S.Y.A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom