General Faiz Hameed is "Khudday Line" - Zardari

Haha he is the one doing it all. First PMLN and now PPP is giving anti Faiz Hameed statements in the media
Sab generals ki izzat uchaal rahe hai.
Even the likes of Zardari.
What does that mean?
Ah NO! the responsibility for this chawal falls infinitely with the muqadas establishment. whatever brick fell on their head which led them to do this. wholy their own doing.as disgusting as PTI law makers and followers making fun of institution and personal
Ah NO! the responsibility for this chawal falls infinitely with the muqadas establishment. whatever brick fell on their head which led them to do this. wholy their own doing.
they fear amrika more than Malik e- Yom el DeenExactly.
Establishment screwed up badly. They should own it, and fix the mess.
Imran Khan was right, one phone from uncle sam and all become submissive
Even China has mocked us in past on this.
Iran doesn’t change position on a phone call: ChinaISLAMABAD: China has said that Iran pursues an independent foreign policy and does not succumb to any external pressure.“Iran decides independently on its relations with other countries and is...www.thenews.com.pk