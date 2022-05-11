What's new

General Faiz Hameed is "Khudday Line" - Zardari

P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
3,280
5
7,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Olympus81 said:
Interesting what Bajwa will be thinking.
Click to expand...

Bro Bajwa is giving these statements through his touts.

Also Sethi, Mir, safi are fed via Anjum.

It's Bajwa and Anjum group behind all the chaos. 4-6 powerful people.

This is the American lobby in GHQ. The first phase of this regime change operation happened in the army when these people consolidated power and occupied critical posts.
 
Last edited:
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
1,030
4
3,356
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Olympus81 said:
Interesting what Bajwa will be thinking.
Click to expand...
1652274781263.png


Olympus81 said:
Sab generals ki izzat uchaal rahe hai.

Even the likes of Zardari.
Click to expand...

They are deliberately doing it to make Gen Faiz extremely controversial so that even if fresh elections happen before a new coas, faiz has no chance.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,178
1
3,047
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wo sab loog mit jayeinge jo Pakistan ko ghulam bananay mein mulavvis hain.

Pakistan was created to lead, not to be a slave. In sha Allah.

Asbaab khud hi peda ho rahy hain, bas dua, musbat sooch, aur apna farayiz bakhoobi anjam denay ki ashhad zaroorat hai.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,178
1
3,047
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Path-Finder said:
Ah NO! the responsibility for this chawal falls infinitely with the muqadas establishment. whatever brick fell on their head which led them to do this. wholy their own doing.
Click to expand...

Exactly.

Establishment screwed up badly. They should own it, and fix the mess.

Imran Khan was right, one phone from uncle sam and all become submissive


Even China has mocked us in past on this.

www.thenews.com.pk

Iran doesn’t change position on a phone call: China

ISLAMABAD: China has said that Iran pursues an independent foreign policy and does not succumb to any external pressure.“Iran decides independently on its relations with other countries and is...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
21,906
1
32,654
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Exactly.

Establishment screwed up badly. They should own it, and fix the mess.

Imran Khan was right, one phone from uncle sam and all become submissive


Even China has mocked us in past on this.

www.thenews.com.pk

Iran doesn’t change position on a phone call: China

ISLAMABAD: China has said that Iran pursues an independent foreign policy and does not succumb to any external pressure.“Iran decides independently on its relations with other countries and is...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
Click to expand...
they fear amrika more than Malik e- Yom el Deen
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 2, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

crankthatskunk
Indian Media On Faiz Hameed Promotion
Replies
3
Views
690
khail007
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
PM Office has received summary for DG ISI's appointment
Replies
7
Views
647
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Farewell to arms?
Replies
12
Views
761
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Tomcats
Featured Moeed Yusuf, Faiz Hameed to visit US next week
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
9K
Adecypher
Adecypher
ghazi52
Who will be Pakistan’s next Army Chief and Joint Chief of the military
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
127
Views
8K
imadul
imadul

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom