What's new

general elections may not be possible before May 2023 ,ECP indicates

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,068
-18
9,319
Country
India
Location
India
General elections may not be possible before May 2023, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) indicated on Tuesday.

It says the census and delimitation must be conducted before the country could go to polls.

Accoridng to a press release issued by the ECP's Media Coordination and Outreach Wing, the commission said it had received a letter from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on April 18 stating that the seventh population and housing census would be initiated from August 1.

The ECP would be provided the results of the fresh census on December 31, the statement said.

In such a scenario, the delimitation of constituencies being conducted by the ECP on the basis of the 2017 census would become "irrelevant" and the electoral watchdog would be bound by the Constitution to start the process anew from January 1, 2023 -- which would require at least four months.

"Similarly, electoral lists will also need to be reviewed," the press release added.

gnnhd.tv

ECP hints general elections may not be possible before May 2023

ECP hints general elections may not be possible before May 2023
gnnhd.tv gnnhd.tv

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519002710699294721

www.dawn.com

General elections not possible before May 2023, ECP indicates

Says once consensus results are out on Dec 31, new delimitations will have to be done, which will take at least four more months.
www.dawn.com
 
Maea

Maea

FULL MEMBER
Nov 20, 2016
450
0
319
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
BS as usual from ECP. We should disband such a useless institution and make FB/ING/ Youtube polls. Much faster and cheaper.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
7,088
5
13,438
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
It says the census and delimitation must be conducted before the country could go to polls
Click to expand...

So ECP said in court that they can not conduct elections before October 2022. But that date is now extended to May 2023 ?

This while conduction elections and being prepared always is the sole responsibility of ECP ? Yah. We should end it too along NAB Mr Khakan abbasi .
 
akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2017
950
1
2,269
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So the constitutional requirement of always being prepared for elections within 3 months is worth nothing - no su moto by CJ.
The country is becoming a joke.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
ECP alarmed at 28 clauses of electoral reforms bill
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
4K
mingle
M
HAIDER
Leaked ECP letter to Nadra over internet voting sparks controversy
Replies
0
Views
450
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP urged to decide PTI funding case without delay
Replies
2
Views
304
Patriot forever
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Talashi do': Opposition hits out at PM Imran Khan after ECP committee report on foreign funding
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
python-000
python-000
muhammadhafeezmalik
ECP raises 37 objections to EVM introduction
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom