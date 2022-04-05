What's new

General Election Not Possible in 90 Days, Election Commission Makes Excuses

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
623
0
1,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Here we go again.

Strategic delay by Election Commission which always has a soft spot for PMLN/PPP thugs.

It's all part of the plan.

First PDM started disinformation campaign to undermine the significance of NSC letter acknowledgement, and now election commission is making excuses that Elections are not possible in 90 days.

-- The system is rotten to the core. Why are they testing patience of a common man? The public wants PM Imran Khan to have 2/3rd Majority. We don't want to see PDM foreign puppets in power ever again.

www.dawn.com

General elections not possible in three months, says ECP

Cites various legal hitches and procedural challenges; senior official says preparations would require around six months.
www.dawn.com


ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expressed its inability to conduct general elections within three months, citing various legal hitches and procedural challenges as the reason.

A senior official of the ECP told Dawn that the preparations for the general elections would require some six months. He said fresh delimitation of constituencies, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the number of seats had been increased under the 26th Amendment, and bringing district- and constituency-wise electoral rolls in conformity were the major challenges.

“Delimitation is a time-consuming exercise where the law provides for one month’s time just to invite objections,” he said, adding that another one month was required to address the same. He said a minimum of three months would be required to complete the exercise, followed by another gigantic task of updating voters’ lists.

Read: With a meltdown across all of Pakistan’s major institutions, what lies ahead for Pakistan?

The official said procurement of election material, arrangement for ballot papers and appointment and training of polling staff were also amongst the challenges. He said that under the law, ballot papers with water mark were to be used which were not available in the country and would have to be imported. He revealed that the ECP had proposed to amend the law to provide for ballot papers with ‘security features’, instead of ‘water mark’.

Cites various legal hitches and procedural challenges
The official said inviting bids and scrutinising financial and technical quotations would also require some time. About the election material, he said some two million stamp pads would be required for around 100,000 polling stations. “This is just one example. Other materials in huge quantity, including scissors and ball points, will also have to be procured,” he remarked.

Referring to some legal hitches, the official said that under Section 14 of the Elections Act, the ECP was to announce an election plan four months prior to the polls. He said the law requiring use of EVMs (electronic voting machines) and giving overseas Pakistanis voting rights also held the field and had to be repealed.

The official said the commission had already announced the schedule for local government (LG) elections in Baluchistan, setting May 29 as the polling day, while the process was also under way to hold LG polls in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad.

“We will have to drop the plan for LG polls, if general elections are to be conducted,” he noted.

Legal, operational challenges

Expressing grave concern over the recent political developments and ensuing constitutional crisis, the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) has identified multiple constitutional, legal and operational challenges to the conduct of an early election.

“While the constitutionality of the measures leading to the dissolution of the National Assembly will be decided by the Supreme Court, Fafen hopes for a prompt decision by the apex court, which rightly took up the matter suo moto, as any delay will continue to accrue collateral issues arising out of the constitutional deadlock.

“Public confusion and political divisions that have already arisen as a result can potentially translate into violent expression. Political parties have a great responsibility to manage their workers and make sure that political disagreements do not turn into violence, especially ahead of an early election,” Fafen said in a statement issued on Monday.

According to it, an early election may not be a smooth process in view of several constitutional and legal complications.

“The critical factor for the legitimacy of any election will be the completion of the Election Commission,” it said, pointing out that the ECP members from Punjab and KP were yet to be appointed. The constitutional procedure for appointment of the members under a caretaker set-up remains unclear under Article 213 (2B), which requires the prime minister and the opposition leader to initiate the process in a specially formed committee comprising only senators.

Another concern is the constitutional and legal status of the current delimitation of seats of the national and provincial assemblies since it was carried out on the basis of provisional results of the 2017 census.

Similarly, confusion continues to shroud the practicality and enforcement of the recent amendments to the Elections Act, 2017, pertaining to the use of EVMs and the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis to vote in their country of residence, which were passed by a joint sitting of parliament without the support of the opposition parties.

Fafen said it had always urged the need for electoral reforms through political consensus as majoritarian changes to the election law always led to challenges to the legitimacy of the election outcome and political stability.

The under-registration of women on the electoral rolls is also one of the major issues that the ECP had started to successfully address through targeted campaigns. While the ECP has been able to arrest the rising gender gap on the electoral rolls, there still are 11.37 million women who remain unregistered as voters.

In case the elections are called within three months, the electoral rolls will have to be frozen 30 days before the announcement of the election programme as per Section 39 of the Elections Act, thereby rendering millions of women voters disenfranchised.

Another challenge to early elections is the operational and logistical preparation by the ECP involving recruiting and training around one million polling staff, and printing, publishing and transportation of election materials as well as selection of locations for more than 10,000 polling stations that are to be established due to the addition of more than 15 million voters on the electoral rolls since the 2018 general elections.
Click to expand...
 
Chak Bamu

Chak Bamu

RETIRED MOD
Jan 3, 2013
5,117
70
9,673
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Everything is part of a plan, except for whatever comes from Mahatama Imran. Baqi sab saazish hai.

Oye kon log O tussi?

Its the same crowd coming up with one idiotic thread after another. Cultish mindset.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
623
0
1,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
They want the average man to forget about the treason done Bilawal and Showbaz , cooling down the anger of people
Click to expand...

Inki baari ab agayi hai, in logon ne bahut zulm kiya hai interior sindh or rural punjab mein. They can't run away now, kuch bhi karlein.

---

On topic: If election gets delayed, it means caretaker prime minister (CJP Gulzar suggested as of now) will remain PM for 6 months?

This would be fun because CJP Gulzar is against encroachment, Bahria wagaira sab housing societies khatam hojayeingi phir toe :D

Chak Bamu said:
Everything is part of a plan, except for whatever comes from Mahatama Imran. Baqi sab saazish hai.

Oye kon log O tussi?

Its the same crowd coming up with one idiotic thread after another. Cultish mindset.
Click to expand...

Your leader NS (aka traitor to Pakistan) is a friend of Butcher of Gujrat, Modi.


5fdb5d5bee082.jpg
 
Chak Bamu

Chak Bamu

RETIRED MOD
Jan 3, 2013
5,117
70
9,673
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Your leader NS (aka traitor to Pakistan) is a friend of Butcher of Gujrat, Modi.


View attachment 830691
Click to expand...
In high diplomacy, personal friendships mean nothing. All that Modi ka yaar push was for consumption of fools like yourself.

Napoleon was very buddy buddy with Tsar Alexander, but then invaded Russia. You really should read more, but looking at your handle, I think your static & obsessive mind is incapable of growing in any direction. You just keep worshipping Imran Bhagwan.
 
H

Hphobe

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 31, 2022
42
0
20
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Any way to force an election? The intent here should be to secure power ASAP and sideline and weaken as many of these captured institutions.
 
D

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
3,213
-1
5,755
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Chak Bamu said:
Its the same crowd coming up with one idiotic thread after another. Cultish mindset.
Click to expand...
talking about cultist behavior: would you like me to post a video of the airport strip-teaser khakan abbasi doing rukuh and qayam to daaku naani or that of an election commissioner doing rukuh to showbaaz sharif?
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
623
0
1,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chak Bamu said:
In high diplomacy, personal friendships mean nothing. All that Modi ka yaar push was for consumption of fools like yourself.

Napoleon was very buddy buddy with Tsar Nicholas, but then invaded Russia. You really should read more, but looking at your handle, I think your static & obsessive mind is incapable of growing in any direction. You just keep worshipping Imran Bhagwan.
Click to expand...

High Diplomacy where you invite a person to your family wedding who butchered thousands of Muslims in Gujrat in 2000s, and even now RSS goons (which Modi is part of) are doing genocide of Muslims in India as we speak. Hijab Ban, Kashmir status revoked, rss mob lynching muslims etc.
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2013
764
3
2,064
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We don't have a single working electronic voting machine, and we are going to an election in 88 days. Plus, electronic voting is going to be a big blunder for Pakistan. Mark my words. The uneducated masses are not ready for this. And do not forget that electronic voting system WILL be hijacked, and millions of Pakistanis will lose trust in democracy if that happens.

The normal physical voting system is tried and tested, with all points of failure known, and remedies developed. On the other hand, electronic voting is a totally new phenomenon. EV is a single point of failure which is very concerning for me. I think we should go ahead with the normal physical voting system within Pakistan, and allow overseas Pakistanis to vote 10 days before the actual voting starts. I say this because the online voting system WILL be the target of DDOS attacks, and the website will be taken down by attackers frequently.

Please watch this video!

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 12, Members: 10, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP DECIDES TO HOLD LG POLLS IN PUNJAB IN APRIL 2022: SOURCES
Replies
2
Views
241
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
Dera mayor polls: ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur brother
Replies
7
Views
498
Chacha_Facebooka
Chacha_Facebooka
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PAT ANNOUNCES TO SUPPORT PPP IN NA-133 BY-ELECTION
Replies
12
Views
760
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Zibago
KP re-poll: Gandapur leads DI Khan mayoral election
Replies
0
Views
460
Zibago
Zibago
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
DASKA BY-POLL RIGGING: ECP APPROVES CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST OFFICIALS
Replies
2
Views
348
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom