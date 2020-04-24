General Cricket thread

Menace2Society said: I am more excited at the prospect of Asif making a return, it take a little longer but his worth outweighs all the gold in the world. Click to expand...

Menace2Society said: I am glad Waqar is in charge, he made Amir and only he can rebuild him back.

Asif was one of the reasons why i started watching Cricket. His art was almost unmatched, that of legends like Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram etc, etc. A very very good bowler indeed. Would love to see him back.Suppose this fixing saga never happened, we would have an un-matched bowling attack. Irfan, Asif, Amir, Junaid, Wahab, Ajmal, Yasir. Sad event.Amir himself has done most of the work, just need's that confidence coaches and team member's give. I hope he get's a chance, he deserves one.ICC is messed up. First they cleared him, now this. Don't get this shit. He is a fine bowler.