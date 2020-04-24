General Cricket thread

What's new

WAJsal

WAJsal

I couldn't find any thread about Cricket, so i made one. Discuss Cricket, coming tours etc,etc. Share videos, images anything here. I wanted to make a thread on some great tribute videos i wanted to share. hope you guys enjoy. I know i have share the first video, but it's so cool i am forced to share it again and again...
@Slav Defence , @Jungibaaz ,@karakoram , @Aether ,@Secur , @Winchester ,@krash ,@AZADPAKISTAN2009 ,@WebMaster ,@fatman17 ,@Arsalan ,@Gufi ,@KURUMAYA ,@Menace2Society ,@Umair Nawaz ,@Sage , @Armstrong ,@Akheilos @AsianUnion ,@Areesh ,@Sulman Badshah and many other Cricket fans ......................
Guy's first video is a must watch, the rest watch whenever you have the time to. Very good tributes.
Pakistan Cricket - Moments in Time - Paper Machines Films | Facebook

Thank you each and every fan & family - Shahid Afridi Official | Facebook

Misbah Ul Haq: The Silent Guardian Forever - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

Pakistan Cricket: We Heal as a Team- HD - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

Wasim Akram- Life of a Legend - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

Azhar Ali: The Dawn of a New Era-HD - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

AB De Villiers: The Phenomenon - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

FLASHBACK: Pakistan Cricket- Fight for... - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook
 
Slav Defence

Slav Defence

First of all,
I would like to congratulate my fellow Pakistani cricket fans ,since international game play has returned after several years.:D
Anxious for other cricket team's visit.Any news and updates regarding with upcoming tours will be definitely appreciated.
Regards
 
WAJsal

WAJsal

Slav Defence said:
First of all,
I would like to congratulate my fellow Pakistani cricket fans ,since international game play has returned after several years.:D
Anxious for other cricket team's visit.Any news and updates regarding with upcoming tours will be definitely appreciated.
Regards
First video is a must watch and share your thoughts.
Pakistan Cricket - Moments in Time - Paper Machines Films | Facebook
There were reports of Srilanka touring later this year. Hope for the best.
 
Sage

Sage

WAJsal said:
I couldn't find any thread about Cricket, so i made one. Discuss Cricket, coming tours etc,etc. Share videos, images anything here. I wanted to make a thread on some great tribute videos i wanted to share. hope you guys enjoy. I know i have share the first video, but it's so cool i am forced to share it again and again...
@Slav Defence , @Jungibaaz ,@karakoram , @Aether ,@Secur , @Winchester ,@krash ,@AZADPAKISTAN2009 ,@WebMaster ,@fatman17 ,@Arsalan ,@Gufi ,@KURUMAYA ,@Menace2Society ,@Umair Nawaz ,@Sage , @Armstrong ,@Akheilos @AsianUnion ,@Areesh ,@Sulman Badshah and many other Cricket fans ......................
Guy's first video is a must watch, the rest watch whenever you have the time to. Very good tributes.
Pakistan Cricket - Moments in Time - Paper Machines Films | Facebook
Good move !
Thank you each and every fan & family - Shahid Afridi Official | Facebook

Misbah Ul Haq: The Silent Guardian Forever - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

Pakistan Cricket: We Heal as a Team- HD - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

Wasim Akram- Life of a Legend - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

Azhar Ali: The Dawn of a New Era-HD - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

AB De Villiers: The Phenomenon - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

FLASHBACK: Pakistan Cricket- Fight for... - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

WAJsal said:
I couldn't find any thread about Cricket, so i made one. Discuss Cricket, coming tours etc,etc. Share videos, images anything here. I wanted to make a thread on some great tribute videos i wanted to share. hope you guys enjoy. I know i have share the first video, but it's so cool i am forced to share it again and again...
@Slav Defence , @Jungibaaz ,@karakoram , @Aether ,@Secur , @Winchester ,@krash ,@AZADPAKISTAN2009 ,@WebMaster ,@fatman17 ,@Arsalan ,@Gufi ,@KURUMAYA ,@Menace2Society ,@Umair Nawaz ,@Sage , @Armstrong ,@Akheilos @AsianUnion ,@Areesh ,@Sulman Badshah and many other Cricket fans ......................
Guy's first video is a must watch, the rest watch whenever you have the time to. Very good tributes.
Pakistan Cricket - Moments in Time - Paper Machines Films | Facebook

Thank you each and every fan & family - Shahid Afridi Official | Facebook

Misbah Ul Haq: The Silent Guardian Forever - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

Pakistan Cricket: We Heal as a Team- HD - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

Wasim Akram- Life of a Legend - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

Azhar Ali: The Dawn of a New Era-HD - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

AB De Villiers: The Phenomenon - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook

FLASHBACK: Pakistan Cricket- Fight for... - Ali Chughtai - Alic88 | Facebook
The indie producers are better than the ones ones sitting in PTV sports.

If Ali Chughtai and Shaf Hussain were put in charge of television marketing they would do a much better job.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

WAJsal said:
@Menace2Society ,@KURUMAYA ,@Sulman Badshah ,@Sage and other cricket fans.
Guy's many websites reporting that Amir might get selected for the series against West indies and Zimbabwe. Is possible and if true can't wait.
His ban finishes in September so any games after he is available. With our current bowling performances, I am sure Waqar is itching to have him back in the team.

I am glad Waqar is in charge, he made Amir and only he can rebuild him back.

I am more excited at the prospect of Asif making a return, it take a little longer but his worth outweighs all the gold in the world.
 
WAJsal

WAJsal

SENIOR MODERATOR
Aug 31, 2014
7,864
212
14,242
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Menace2Society said:
I am more excited at the prospect of Asif making a return, it take a little longer but his worth outweighs all the gold in the world.
Asif was one of the reasons why i started watching Cricket. His art was almost unmatched, that of legends like Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram etc, etc. A very very good bowler indeed. Would love to see him back.
Suppose this fixing saga never happened, we would have an un-matched bowling attack. Irfan, Asif, Amir, Junaid, Wahab, Ajmal, Yasir. Sad event.
Menace2Society said:
I am glad Waqar is in charge, he made Amir and only he can rebuild him back.
Amir himself has done most of the work, just need's that confidence coaches and team member's give. I hope he get's a chance, he deserves one.

chauvunist said:
ICC is messed up. First they cleared him, now this. Don't get this shit. He is a fine bowler.
 
Winchester

Winchester

No Asif please even though he was better than anyone i have seen with the new ball but the guy was a crook....he hasn't even apologized for his kartut.
I can't see teams inviting Pakistan if we take Asif and Butt back.
This clean image that has been catefully built over the last half decade will be gone.
Aamir is a special case and he has by and large the sympathy of the cricketing community.
 
WAJsal

WAJsal

Winchester said:
No Asif please even though he was better than anyone i have seen with the new ball but the guy was a crook....he hasn't even apologized for his kartut.
Agreed. Very sad to see.
Winchester said:
Aamir is a special case and he has by and large the sympathy of the cricketing community.
He was too young. He deserves a chance. Good to see ICC coordinating.
 
