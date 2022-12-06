General Bajwa's Response to Imran Khan

What a great man we loss, I mean he was sending 'lanat' on extension but IK forced him. So naïve and simple that got to know by media. I think besides haji, he is also bhola. As he is 6 feet +, perhaps can be called also bhola pehlwan. What a emblem of professionalism by requesting IK not to call him boss, and then emphasizing it in public. A diamond, a koh-i-noor.



P.S. Please publish my sentiments in Hilal Magazine. (a civilian)