General Bajwa's Response to Imran Khan

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599961027600261121
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599961034390847490

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599961037993754624

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599961041374699520

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599961046998929408

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599961053831794688

https://twitter.com/mugheesali81/status/1599961060551069696?t=oXSVUEA2s13jOiHG4jsx6Q&s=19

https://twitter.com/mugheesali81/status/1599961066926379009?t=Bck_Bd8dha8mbEvFIwWINQ&s=19

https://twitter.com/mugheesali81/status/1599961066926379009?t=ZTfnDPy2onfcLFZ6ZpQ9Cw&s=19

https://twitter.com/mugheesali81/status/1599961070096945152?t=4k5DCHHjBQo7XG7C5YbV5A&s=19

https://twitter.com/mugheesali81/status/1599961075759226880?t=2bsexQ2jquPLExMzi0fYjw&s=19

https://twitter.com/mugheesali81/status/1599961082444931072?t=31r4iwOqtEriSxHvkI-3tA&s=19

https://twitter.com/mugheesali81/status/1599961082444931072?t=E_jA-9JD-1wb5C4MgmcsXA&s=19


https://twitter.com/mugheesali81/status/1599961089307217920?t=rmgg9hdAmeek7q7yZpJQoA&s=19



I think he meant 26 Lt generals because there aren't 26 corps commanders
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

What a great man we loss, I mean he was sending 'lanat' on extension but IK forced him. So naïve and simple that got to know by media. I think besides haji, he is also bhola. As he is 6 feet +, perhaps can be called also bhola pehlwan. What a emblem of professionalism by requesting IK not to call him boss, and then emphasizing it in public. A diamond, a koh-i-noor.

P.S. Please publish my sentiments in Hilal Magazine. (a civilian)
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Goenitz said:
What a great man we loss, I mean he was sending 'lanat' on extension but IK forced him. So naïve and simple that got to know by media. I think besides haji, he is also bhola. As he is 6 feet +, perhaps can be called also bhola pehlwan. What a emblem of professionalism by requesting IK not to call him boss, and then emphasizing it in public. A diamond, a koh-i-noor.

P.S. Please publish my sentiments in Hilal Magazine. (a civilian)
What a nice and decent guy Haji is
Asked Khattak to call from ISI HQ for a talk about extension so that Haji can say "no" through secure Lines
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Goenitz said:
What a great man we loss, I mean he was sending 'lanat' on extension but IK forced him. So naïve and simple that got to know by media. I think besides haji, he is also bhola. As he is 6 feet +, perhaps can be called also bhola pehlwan. What a emblem of professionalism by requesting IK not to call him boss, and then emphasizing it in public. A diamond, a koh-i-noor.

P.S. Please publish my sentiments in Hilal Magazine. (a civilian)
Seems, you have also started "Fajr ki Namaz".😛😛😛
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

This is what happens when an FA pass gets to wear 5 stars.

By issuing statements like this, through his known tout,

BJ is only ensuring no one believes the NEUTRAL story.

The idiots call for a press conference, answer political questions, and then claim
we are apolitical.




