General Bajwas Latest Revelations Part 1

The argument against an internal Army revolt, that of ‘maintaining the chain of command’, has been decimated by the former COAS himself.



This is a corrupt fascist mafia slowly destroying Pakistan from within, not an Army.



Firstly, I hope these revelations will help show that PTI and PDM are both shameless and will go to any extent to stay in power.Information in the military is available on a "need to know" basis. Why would Faiz Hameed, knowing he would be reprimanded, inform Bajwa before kidnapping a journalist?Musharraf used the same principle to launch Kargil without informing the other two branches or anyone else for that matter.What Bajwa says is true, a lot of kidnappings are done by a low ranking ego-hurt intel agency babu, and then if you have contacts you can get the person returned. I have been personally involved in such a case in the past. No one, from a government officer to a sardar to an ordinary joe, is safe from such kidnappings.Then you have gov't sponsored terrorism from the top, such as when Gen. Faiz was crushing anti PTI dissent using ISI, and the current crushing of anti PMLN dissent by Rana Sanaullah/Sharif using Punjab Police. Or in Balochistan where tribes favoured by the establishment can threaten, kidnap, etc. as they please.Funnily at the same time as Gen. Faiz crushing opposition to PTI, Bajwa was plotting the removal of Gen. Faiz from the equation, the downfall of Imran Khan and installation of Bhutto and Sharif in power.