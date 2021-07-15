What's new

General bajwa.. YOUR FENCE is not WORKING ----- go big or go home sir !

1 . 60 + PA men KIA in last 4 months

2. baloch insurgents bold, and out of control

3 . just yesterday, 14 of our men dead in IED blast in pasni

4 .kashmir ? zero .. not a single Indian soldier dying ( aka GHQ hi command has nil interest in kashmir intifada)

5 . moral in officer corps is All time low . PA is a brave organization, yet no one wants to die a pointless death from an enemy that hides in the hill and would blow your body to bits from an IED .

----------

general sahab, you gave us the assurance that fencing DURAND line willl end insurgency ?

----------

sir, all you care is your extension and COAS perks . you are more comfortable in your chair as a foreign minister ( meeting ambassadors ) vs going in the field .



time to resign . do a service to this country and appoint a brave /bold commander who has what it takes ......
 
Someone, somewhere needs to take the fall for these failures, or they need to be honest about what our expectations should be. They have to come out and say in 20 years we've failed to learn anything and implement the required changes to provide internal security.
 
Not just fence if not on entire border but on major parts we should add some sort of wall. Not of bricks but of strong material which come in big pieces and you can dig plus plant it fast. Backed by more patrolling and cameras and armed drones. And finally we have to carry out strikes in Afghanistan and in Iran through drones. Finally and most importantly we have to bleed India. For every lost soldier there should be dewali in some Indian military base in their main cities or Police Station.
 
Pakistan should brace for another wave of Afghan refugees if Taliban takes over in that country. Good luck Pakistan. You always do more.
 
Zarvan said:
Not just fence if not on entire border but on major parts we should add some sort of wall. Not of bricks but of strong material which come in big pieces and you can dig plus plant it fast. Backed by more patrolling and cameras and armed drones. And finally we have to carry out strikes in Afghanistan and in Iran through drones. Finally and most importantly we have to bleed India. For every lost soldier there should be dewali in some Indian military base in their main cities or Police Station.
This mentality only causing issues for you.

If you think that we will do something like with another country then a possibility, you will be compromised.

I hope that Pakistan's establishment will understand and not will repeat the same mistakes which did after 1979 and 1989., Pakistan will pay more compared to India, what we have learned from the history.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
This mentality only causing issues for you.

If you think that we will do something like with another country then a possibility, you will be compromised.

I hope that Pakistan's establishment will understand and not will repeat the same mistakes which did after 1979 and 1989., Pakistan will pay more compared to India, what we have learned from the history.
And trust me our response also won't be of the past. If you try something our response will be much bigger and it would continue until it leads to full blown nuclear war in which no one in South Asia in fact most likely whole world will survive. We are ready for that are you ? No matter how much you talk you aren't.
 
Zarvan said:
Not just fence if not on entire border but on major parts we should add some sort of wall. Not of bricks but of strong material which come in big pieces and you can dig plus plant it fast. Backed by more patrolling and cameras and armed drones. And finally we have to carry out strikes in Afghanistan and in Iran through drones. Finally and most importantly we have to bleed India. For every lost soldier there should be dewali in some Indian military base in their main cities or Police Station.
You are delusional. If Pakistan does anything of that sort, it would be all out war and Bajwa knows best what happens in that case. Even China would back off CPEC. World will castrate the country that starts it. Your economy will not survive the fall out.
Zarvan said:
And trust me our response also won't be of the past. If you try something our response will be much bigger and it would continue until it leads to full blown nuclear war in which no one in South Asia in fact most likely whole world will survive. We are ready for that are you ? No matter how much you talk you aren't.
Yeah, you are ready for that on PDF. Bravo. Let's see what your coward leadership does.
 
Protest_again said:
You are delusional. If Pakistan does anything of that sort, it would be all out war and Bajwa knows best what happens in that case. Even China would back off CPEC. World will castrate the country that starts it. Your economy will not survive the fall out.
Then so be it. China won't back off from CPEC but in fact you would loose territory to both China and us. Secondly you have no idea what we would do to you soon. The news conference in which we blamed you openly for Johar Town blast was for a reason.
 
Ta’at ky schools main perhi generation ny govt officer ban ker batain bohot ki, nepotism b aur young generation ko kamiyabi ky lecture b bray diye. Phir un ki ulad ny kamiyabi ki hawis main corruption ky record Tory. Ab workforce main wo generation hy jo first two generation ny prwan chari hy. Status ki mari, Egocentric and worthless.

Sorry to say, but Pakistan education system has destroyed its vital institutions. People working in there are incompetent.
 
Zarvan said:
Then so be it. China won't back off from CPEC but in fact you would loose territory to both China and us. Secondly you have no idea what we would do to you soon. The news conference in which we blamed you openly for Johar Town blast was for a reason.
I can't wait. PDF will definitely wage a war, not sure about Pakistan though. They are doing cease fire agreements with India. Thanks to Pakistan leadership we have near zero casualties in Kashmir lately.
 
