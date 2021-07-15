General bajwa.. YOUR FENCE is not WORKING ----- go big or go home sir !

1 . 60 + PA men KIA in last 4 months



2. baloch insurgents bold, and out of control



3 . just yesterday, 14 of our men dead in IED blast in pasni



4 .kashmir ? zero .. not a single Indian soldier dying ( aka GHQ hi command has nil interest in kashmir intifada)



5 . moral in officer corps is All time low . PA is a brave organization, yet no one wants to die a pointless death from an enemy that hides in the hill and would blow your body to bits from an IED .



----------



general sahab, you gave us the assurance that fencing DURAND line willl end insurgency ?



----------



sir, all you care is your extension and COAS perks . you are more comfortable in your chair as a foreign minister ( meeting ambassadors ) vs going in the field .







time to resign . do a service to this country and appoint a brave /bold commander who has what it takes ......