General Bajwa wins hearts and minds at LUMS

thepakistandaily.com

Gen Bajwa wins hearts & minds in LUMS – The Pakistan Daily

Gen Bajwa engaged with over 80 students of LUMS plus faculty in a wide-ranging talk followed by a Q & A session.
thepakistandaily.com thepakistandaily.com

LAHORE: General Qamar Javed Bajwa engaged with around 80 students of LUMS as well as the faculty in a frank talk followed by a question and answer session that lasted over 6 hours yesterday.

The Chief of the Army Staff answered tough questions of students, ensuring that every question was answered and no one was left without asking a question.

Chatham House rules applied to the session which means that the information from the session could be shared however, the identity of the speaker could not be revealed.

On social media, various users attributed this quote to General Bajwa: “If you think I call the shots in the country, then you don’t know who PM Imran Khan is.”

While the authenticity of this quote could not be independently verified, various first-hand accounts from the participants showed how impressed they were with General Bajwa.

Maham Nasir, a teacher at LUMS wrote: “my student: “i don’t know what happened at LUMS yesterday but everyone who went into that session with the COAS was anti-establishment and came out as pro-establishment”.

Meanwhile, Nida Kirmani, another professor at LUMS who had consistently tweeted about the session before it began chose not to attend the session.

Kirmani claimed that all 80 students who attended the session with General Bajwa expressed dismay over the lockdown, however, she was called out by Dr Mohammad Tariq who confirmed there was no lockdown.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503654618517147649

Nida Kirmani further claimed that no photographs were allowed however, this claim was debunked by OSINT Insider who shared multiple photos from the event.

DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar was also present at the session.
 
Nida kirmani is a cancer, she’s been crying on Twitter and her fellow LUMS colleagues have been debunking her since, shes mad because her years of propaganda got shattered within a few hours. 6 hours he answered questions and she didn’t even want to turn up since she’s a little rat. She’s been crying for days but when her beloved bilalwal came she was all head and heels over him, despite him not Answering half the questions And getting the students to write it on a paper and choosing which questions he would answer 😂
 
WinterFangs said:
Nida kirmani is a cancer, she’s been crying on Twitter and her fellow LUMS colleagues have been debunking her since, shes mad because her years of propaganda got shattered within a few hours. 6 hours he answered questions and she didn’t even want to turn up since she’s a little rat. She’s been crying for days but when her beloved bilalwal came she was all head and heels over him, despite him not Answering half the questions And getting the students to write it on a paper and choosing which questions he would answer 😂
There needs to be more active work in countering this kind of propaganda being spread in educational institutions
 

