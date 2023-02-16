General Bajwa used to talk to journalists and bad mouth CPEC and Chinese investment
Hamid Mir is a known liar and instigator so I'd be wary but it does add up with Bajwa's characteristics and other crimes.
I think criticism is fair but we don't know the nature of what exactly he said. Although I do think Nawazu signed a very exploitative deal.
@villageidiot @N.Siddiqui @Goenitz @FuturePAF @_NOBODY_ @That Guy @ziaulislam
Hamid Mir is a known liar and instigator so I'd be wary but it does add up with Bajwa's characteristics and other crimes.
I think criticism is fair but we don't know the nature of what exactly he said. Although I do think Nawazu signed a very exploitative deal.
@villageidiot @N.Siddiqui @Goenitz @FuturePAF @_NOBODY_ @That Guy @ziaulislam