General Bajwa used to talk to journalists and bad mouth CPEC and Chinese investment

Perhaps IK as PM, denied Bajwa to make commission($$$$$$) out of some CPEC projects. One more likely reason of IK's ousted by Bajwa.



Where as, PMLN used to gave us lecture that CPEC has purposefully slowed down by PTI Govt infact with this revelation, it has been proved that Bajwa was playing double game. No wonder, militancy was kept alive in Balochistan all these years as FC force was never equipped properly to handle miscreants.