General Bajwa used to talk to journalists and bad mouth CPEC and Chinese investment

General Bajwa used to talk to journalists and bad mouth CPEC and Chinese investment

Hamid Mir is a known liar and instigator so I'd be wary but it does add up with Bajwa's characteristics and other crimes.

I think criticism is fair but we don't know the nature of what exactly he said. Although I do think Nawazu signed a very exploitative deal.

Perhaps IK as PM, denied Bajwa to make commission($$$$$$) out of some CPEC projects. One more likely reason of IK's ousted by Bajwa.

Where as, PMLN used to gave us lecture that CPEC has purposefully slowed down by PTI Govt infact with this revelation, it has been proved that Bajwa was playing double game. No wonder, militancy was kept alive in Balochistan all these years as FC force was never equipped properly to handle miscreants.
 
Bajwa is a real scumbag, a lowlife pathetic pig. And i am afraid our lumber 1 establishment is filled with such imbecils.
 
You can find Moeed programs on that. Bajwa was bent before the US and dying to waive off kashmir. I am sure due to strategic interests/compulsion and in wider wisdom.
 

