What's new

General Bajwa Took Important Decisions: Sabir Shakir

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,767
3
7,381
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Sabir Shakir revealing his video today that General Bajwa and the Corps Commanders took some important decisions in yesterday's CC conference.

Sabir says that there had been movement seen from Srinagar. Is it that Indians are getting ready for a move towards Pakistan!!
One thing is certain that there had been increase activities and clashes on the LOC in last couple of days.

If Indians are planning anything, they are beyond stupid. They already have enough problems in their hands viz a viz China.
Can it be read from Sabir's comments that Pakistan is getting ready to launch strikes of their own across the LOC!!
He obviously didn't disclose, on the ground of National Security, but this could be a possibility, considering that Pakistan had been quiet for last two months.

 
Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
706
2
747
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
crankthatskunk said:
Sabir Shakir revealing his video today that General Bajwa and the Corps Commanders took some important decisions in yesterday's CC conference.

Sabir says that there had been movement seen from Srinagar. Is it that Indians are getting ready for a move towards Pakistan!!
One thing is certain that there had been increase activities and clashes on the LOC in last couple of days.

If Indians are planning anything, they are beyond stupid. They already have enough problems in their hands viz a viz China.
Can it be read from Sabir's comments that Pakistan is getting ready to launch strikes of their own across the LOC!!
He obviously didn't disclose, on the ground of National Security, but this could be a possibility, considering that Pakistan had been quiet for last two months.

Click to expand...
I think Sabir Shakir should not waste his and others time on defence related topics.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
2,804
1
4,436
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It’s not a matter if Indian will strike or not but when. My feeling is India will throw its full night in the northern region to cut Kashmir of from Pakistan, and reach all the way to Chitral. This would make the most sense to secure the region and give Pakistan a tough fight to retake it.

I’ve been an advocate of have several units that will take civilians 18+ Years of age to train them in arms and be ready to be called upon when needed.
 
Ahmad Bhutta

Ahmad Bhutta

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2016
551
-1
783
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We have been waiting for this moment for a long time , please enter Pakistan territory I swear there won't be no tea this time only barbequed soldiers returned given moksha
 
Nasr

Nasr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
1,412
2
2,647
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakFactor said:
It’s not a matter if Indian will strike or not but when. My feeling is India will throw its full night in the northern region to cut Kashmir of from Pakistan, and reach all the way to Chitral. This would make the most sense to secure the region and give Pakistan a tough fight to retake it.

I’ve been an advocate of have several units that will take civilians 18+ Years of age to train them in arms and be ready to be called upon when needed.
Click to expand...
How about we start with exterminating traitors on our own soil first. The less there of these maggots running around, Pakistan would be in a much stronger position and would thrash india like a ragdoll.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
zeroboy LIVE | COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa Awarded Medals to Heroes and Shaudah in a Ceremony Military Photos & Multimedia 0
R What is the "Evidence" of "Corruption" Against Retired General Asim Saleem Bajwa? CPEC 2
Imran Khan Featured General Qamar Javed Bajwa to visit Saudi Arabia next week Pakistan Army 357
aamirzs General Bajwa's Message to India Dampens Their Spirits..!! Strategic & Foreign Affairs 13
zeroboy COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited National Locust Control Center (NLCC) today Military Photos & Multimedia 2
H General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief Of Army Staff - Pakistan Army - The B12 Military Photos & Multimedia 1
danijan7 ISI informed Prime Minister Imran Khan of The Secret Report | Khan gave the task to General Bajwa Pakistani Siasat 16
ghazi52 Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward troops along Line of Control Pakistan Army 11
zeroboy General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited NCOC today Military Photos & Multimedia 0
A A European Union delegation met COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa Pakistan Army 9

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top