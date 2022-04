AgNoStiC MuSliM said: He's not a PTI member. His party, All Pakistan Muslim League, is an ally of the PTI and Sheikh Rasheed has traditionally been very close to the Army.



He's choosing to be direct in accusing the Army leadership for a reason.

IK blocked the no of two very powerful people, we should now all understand at least one of them is who.There are also rumors that the three demands given by IK, one of them is the resignation of a very powerful figure. We all know that is not you and me.