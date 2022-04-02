What's new

GENERAL BAJWA NEW STATEMENT ON KASHMIR AND UKRAINE

Major points from General Bajwa's speech today at Islamabad Security Dialogue;

- We enjoy close relationship with China
- We have a long history of excellent and strategic relationship with the United States which is our biggest export partner - we want to build this relationship more
- Sadly the Russian invasion of Ukraine is very unfortunate… a huge tragedy which must be stopped immediately
- Aggression of Russia against a smaller country can't be condoned


Details as reported by Dawn.

www.dawn.com

Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa

Terms invasion a "huge tragedy", says Russia's aggression cannot be condoned despite its legitimate security concerns.
www.dawn.com
 
B-_-m3r/-!anG said:
So the whole Mantra of Pakistan being Neutral has been flipped. COAS has categorically condemned the Russian Invasion making it clear that Pakistan is not taking the neutral stance but is rather share West POV. Wonder how China will see Pakistan after this debacle
it'll only impact the russia-pak relationship
china has no buisness here, itll have zero barring on our relationship with china
its independent of that as its very strong and historical in nature
 
B-_-m3r/-!anG said:
So the whole Mantra of Pakistan being Neutral has been flipped. COAS has categorically condemned the Russian Invasion making it clear that Pakistan is not taking the neutral stance but is rather share West POV. Wonder how China will see Pakistan after this debacle
China has given its nod of approval to Pakistan for the rollover of all commercial loans, according to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi. In a video message on Twitter, the minister confirmed China’s decision on its revolving facility for Pakistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510168519945510916
 
Pakistan has not spoken a word against Russian invasion of Ukraine since it happened, this is the first time a high ranking official has said that it must be stopped and that it cannot be condoned, indirectly saying that we condemn it.

Also, the same speech talks about better relations with the US.
 
The statement has totally isolated us in the region. Such a strong condemnation of russia will not go well with the countries of region and also the china. Usa will abandon us after 6 months. But some of our elites will make bags of dollars through this gravy train
 
Goritoes said:
This situation of Pakistan reminded me of a Indian movie song... which goes like " Allah bachae meri Jaan ke Raziya Gundo mai phas gaye ".
oh yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa that movie was called "Thank You"

Ahmad Saleem said:
The statement has totally isolated us in the region. Such a strong condemnation of russia will not go well with the countries of region and also the china. Usa will abandon us after 6 months. But some of our elites will make bags of dollars through this gravy train
Just enjoy it man, no hope here.
 
What a coward nation. Will Bajwa condemn Israeli aggression against Palestinians? Will Bajwa condemn Usa supply of weapons to Ukraine? Will Bajwa condemn Nato expansion and threats to other nations? Will Bajwa condemn Afghan war and Iraq wars by Usa? Will Bajwa condemn Usa support to terrorists in Libya and Syria? Will Bajwa condemn the USA for allowing India to support the Baloch rebels and TTP terrorists (we lost 150B in economy, 5000 troops, 80000 innocent lives)

This is not about IK anymore. Its about Pakistan establishment licking the boots of the west.
 

