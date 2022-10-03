What's new

General Bajwa in US to meet Biden administration officials

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,710
10
28,785
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

officials​

Pakistani officials are also trying to secure a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.​

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service| Posted by Mohammed Baleegh | Published: 2nd October 2022 12:04 pm IST
General Bajwa in US to meet Biden administration officials
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa
Washington: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in the US for nearly weeklong visit, which included meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration, state media reported.
“Yes, he is here,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, when journalists asked him for information about the Army Chief’s visit, Dawn reported.
While the envoy refrained from sharing the Chief’s itinerary, other sources said General Bajwa was expected to meet Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Intelligence Director Avril D. Haines and CIA Director William J. Burns, Dawn reported.
ALSO READ
Pakistani officials are also trying to secure a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“It is very likely, but not confirmed yet,” a source said.
General Bajwa landed at LaGuardia in New York on Friday, flying from London on his official plane along with his senior aides. He was expected to arrive in Washington over the weekend, and Monday and Tuesday have been set aside for official meetings.
On Wednesday, the Pakistan Army Chief will meet members of various think-tanks and other scholars interested in Pakistan affairs.
While General Bajwa has kept in close contact with US officials over the past few years, his last official visit to the US came in 2019, when he accompanied the then-Prime Minister Imran Khan on a three-day trip to Washington
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dalit
Key meetings planned as army chief arrives in US
2
Replies
25
Views
480
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
HAIDER
US, Pakistan discuss options for Gen Bajwa’s visit to DC
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
100
Views
3K
blain2
B
Riz
COAS Qamar javed Bajwa official visit to the USA
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
115
Views
6K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Shehbaz-Biden meeting likely during PM’s US visit
Replies
6
Views
230
nahtanbob
N
muhammadhafeezmalik
President of the UAE presents Order of the Union to Pakistan's army chief
Replies
0
Views
285
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom