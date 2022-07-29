What's new

General Bajwa asked US Deputy Secretary of State for 1.2 billion dollars from IMF

Pakistan army chief appeals to U.S. in rush to avoid debt default​

Sources say unusual move aimed at speeding up $1.2bn dispersal by IMF
https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F0%252F5%252F5%252F1%252F41571550-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-16590641532017-03-23T000000Z_763118200_RC135D06EFB0_RTRMADP_3_PAKISTAN-MILITARY.JPG

Pakistan's army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, is widely regarded as the country's most powerful man. © Reuters
WAJAHAT S. KHAN, Nikkei staff writerJuly 29, 2022 15:58 JST
NEW YORK -- Pakistan's most powerful man has reached out to Washington to request help in securing an early loan dispersal from the International Monetary Fund, Nikkei Asia has learned, as dwindling foreign reserves spark a scramble in Islamabad to avoid a default.
Pakistan army chief appeals to U.S. in rush to avoid debt default

Sources say unusual move aimed at speeding up $1.2bn dispersal by IMF
Neutral ki phat gai :lol: :lol: :lol:

Oh good God......Trying to save the chor government.
 
So Wajaht reported that... Anyway if it is loan then it is a loan.. however a need of the hour..

If it is not sanctioned then how many times we get fooled by the US. Like in 71, after Soviet-Afghan war, the WOT... Our problems didn't get solved and sanctioned multiple times..no F16 etc. Now we brought change in Pak on behest of the US establishment and they abandon their puppets.
 
Exactly.

Imran Khan can gather billions in Roshan Pakistan account on one call.

The overseas Pakistanis don't trust establishment and their planted puppets.
I have meet many and they told me same sir we will not send back money to pakistan until these chors are in power. I myself stopped sending and new investments in pakistan till these haramis rule .my RDA is empty and will remain empty
 
Paying the price for regime change and selecting niazi.
It’s a lesson for future Army chiefs not to trust and experiment incompetent & dual face people like Niazi. They will not only destroy themselves, but ultimately whole country will suffer.
 
IMF should not give single penny to these corrupt politicians and corrupt generals, i want pak to default , so the people of Pakistan teach the lesson to this imported govt leaders and the handlers just like sirilankan people has done with there corrupt leaders
 

