General Bajwa asked US Deputy Secretary of State for 1.2 billion dollars from IMF

Pakistan army chief appeals to U.S. in rush to avoid debt default
Sources say unusual move aimed at speeding up $1.2bn dispersal by IMF
asia.nikkei.com
Roein, pittain, cheekhain marain.
Chief of the beggars staff. General Qamar BajwaHahahaha ab khud nikal ja mangny .besharam insaan sirf 4 months phly pakistan kitna stable tha
Pakistan's army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, is widely regarded as the country's most powerful man. © Reuters
WAJAHAT S. KHAN, Nikkei staff writerJuly 29, 2022 15:58 JST
NEW YORK -- Pakistan's most powerful man has reached out to Washington to request help in securing an early loan dispersal from the International Monetary Fund, Nikkei Asia has learned, as dwindling foreign reserves spark a scramble in Islamabad to avoid a default.
Neutral ki phat gai
Its a loan which someone get after surrender honorSo Wajaht reported that... Anyway if it is loan then it is a loan.. however a need of the hour..
Itny pesy to imran khan ki aik speech per oversease bheg dety thy bhikariyo
I have meet many and they told me same sir we will not send back money to pakistan until these chors are in power. I myself stopped sending and new investments in pakistan till these haramis rule .my RDA is empty and will remain emptyExactly.
Imran Khan can gather billions in Roshan Pakistan account on one call.
The overseas Pakistanis don't trust establishment and their planted puppets.
Exactly.
Imran Khan can gather billions in Roshan Pakistan account on one call.
The overseas Pakistanis don't trust establishment and their planted puppets.