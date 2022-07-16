What's new

General Bajwa and General Faiz had difficulty to prove terrorism charges on missing persons in courts: Ex PM Imran Khan

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,481
11
30,177
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
In a shocking speech ex PM Imran Khan revealed today that when he talked with General Bajwa and General Faiz about missing persons, they were of the view that it was very difficult to prove terrorism charges on terror suspects in courts. Furthermore they wondered why should they not continue with this unlawful practice of enforced disappearances when US could do the same with its "terrorists" in Guantanamo and other CIA black sites!!!

@Horus @waz @Foxtrot Alpha @Jango @blain2 @SQ8 @Signalian @HRK @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @niaz @Areesh @Zarvan @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @ghazi52 @Del @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @Jazzbot @koolio @Verve @VCheng @Zibago @Indus Pakistan
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,352
16
25,168
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Norwegian said:
In a shocking speech ex PM Imran Khan revealed today that when he talked with General Bajwa and General Faiz about missing persons, they were of the view that it was very difficult to prove terrorism charges on terror suspects in courts. Furthermore they wondered why should they not continue with this unlawful practice of enforced disappearances when US could do the same with its "terrorists" in Guantanamo and other CIA black sites!!!

@Horus @waz @Foxtrot Alpha @Jango @blain2 @SQ8 @Signalian @HRK @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @niaz @Areesh @Zarvan @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @ghazi52 @Del @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @Jazzbot @koolio @Verve @VCheng @Zibago @Indus Pakistan
Click to expand...
With every word he utters, he is decreasing his SHELF LIFE.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,481
11
30,177
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Jango said:
What's new with this?

This has always been said, publicly and privately by military officials and past governments.
Click to expand...
So it's totally fine with Pakistani deep state to abduct / enforce disappear a suspect of terrorism without giving him / her any opportunity of defense in court? Is it democratic or fascist state?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Norwegian
They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran Khan
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
124
Views
3K
Norwegian
Norwegian
Norwegian
Patwari journalist called PM Imran Khan live on TV only to check if calls were genuine
Replies
9
Views
950
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
Norwegian
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
Norwegian
Norwegian
Norwegian
Contempt proceedings sought against PM Imran, others
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Norwegian
Norwegian
Norwegian
'Anger in army' over Nawaz's tirades but Gen Bajwa tolerating them for democracy: PM Imran
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
97
Views
5K
baqai
baqai

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom