General Bajwa and General Faiz had difficulty to prove terrorism charges on missing persons in courts: Ex PM Imran Khan

In a shocking speech ex PM Imran Khan revealed today that when he talked with General Bajwa and General Faiz about missing persons, they were of the view that it was very difficult to prove terrorism charges on terror suspects in courts. Furthermore they wondered why should they not continue with this unlawful practice of enforced disappearances when US could do the same with its "terrorists" in Guantanamo and other CIA black sites!!!
@Horus @waz @Foxtrot Alpha @Jango @blain2 @SQ8 @Signalian @HRK @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @niaz @Areesh @Zarvan @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @ghazi52 @Del @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @Jazzbot @koolio @Verve @VCheng @Zibago @Indus Pakistan
