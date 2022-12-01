What's new

General Bajwa always supported Imran Khan even in VONC claims Moonis Elahi

B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
6,455
9
10,002
Yes everyone is blind,deaf and dumb. Everything we saw was an illusion. Bajwa was with IK and he had nothing to do with Sindh house, ISI was not picking and torturing people, channels were not getting calls, so on and so forth😂
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
19,186
65
26,231
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bajwa told MQM and BAP to go to PDM, and also Ch Shujaat, while the rest of Q went to the PTI?

Riiiiiight
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,355
20
28,050
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Bilal. said:
Yes everyone is blind,deaf and dumb.
Click to expand...
Yep, it was IK who proposed his second extension till the elections.
Bilal. said:
Bajwa was with IK and he had nothing to do with Sindh house,
Click to expand...
Most of these MNAs were disillusioned with PTI many months ago. Can see my threads.
Bilal. said:
ISI was not picking and torturing people, channels were not getting calls, so on and so forth
Click to expand...
It has nothing to do with VONC. Its probably has to do with verbal abuse of PTI to its friends in the establishment.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
6,455
9
10,002
Jango said:
Bajwa told MQM and BAP to go to PDM, and also Ch Shujaat, while the rest of Q went to the PTI?

Riiiiiight
Click to expand...

Itna rona dhona mager phir bhi kisi glue ki wajha se yeh khaas logh hukumat se bandhay hoay hien. “Unse” phone kerwatay hien. But Bajwa was with IK😂

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Yep, it was IK who proposed his second extension till the elections.

Most of these MNAs were disillusioned with PTI many months ago. Can see my threads.

It has nothing to do with VONC. Its probably has to do with verbal abuse of PTI to its friends in the establishment.
Click to expand...
Gas lighting won’t work. Kisi ke din ko raat bolne se koi farq nahi parta 😂

We know what Javed Latif and Khurram Dastagir openly admitted as to on whose behest they agreed to carry out the dirty work.

Also what PMLN leadership used to say 6 month earlier, that VONC can’t succeed without establishment’s backing. And Zardari saying they have asked for a “formula”.

Jaan bhooj ke drama na karien bhai. Don’t insult everyone’s intelligence. Thank you.
 
Last edited:
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
830
2
1,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"General Bajwa always supported Imran Khan even in VONC claims Moonis Elahi"

wese t*ttay chaatney ki bhi hadd hoti he, moonis sb.
jo naya aya he us ki to samajh ati he. jo BC chala gya he, us ke to munh se nikal do. aglay ne belgium pohunchna he. flight late ho jaye gi.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Will dissolve Punjab Assembly on Imran Khan’s direction: Moonis Elahi
Replies
0
Views
96
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA report claims Moonis Elahi made offshore firms to purchase shares of his sugar mill
Replies
0
Views
129
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
Money laundering case filed against Opposition leader Moonis Elahi
Replies
11
Views
416
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Money laundering case: FIA submits 40 page charge sheet against Moonis Elahi
Replies
0
Views
132
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah hints at six-month delay in NA polls
Replies
10
Views
239
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom