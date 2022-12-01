"General Bajwa always supported Imran Khan even in VONC claims Moonis Elahi"

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Yeah right who said that Imran, who never stands by anything he says.bajwa supported imran right down to removing him.
For once I totally agree with you.imran says many things that dont make sense.
Yep, it was IK who proposed his second extension till the elections.Yes everyone is blind,deaf and dumb.
Most of these MNAs were disillusioned with PTI many months ago. Can see my threads.Bajwa was with IK and he had nothing to do with Sindh house,
It has nothing to do with VONC. Its probably has to do with verbal abuse of PTI to its friends in the establishment.ISI was not picking and torturing people, channels were not getting calls, so on and so forth
Bajwa told MQM and BAP to go to PDM, and also Ch Shujaat, while the rest of Q went to the PTI?
Riiiiiight
