According to lemamouth,a French specialized defence blog,General Atomics is set to lease a Reaper to France after one was lost in the Sahel. Leasing was among the many options to replace the crashed one,with the short time option being chosen. Leasing is set to last two years and the price paid by Paris should be 2 dollars,General Atomics asking for a symbolic dollar a year..Meanwhile,France is set to receive two systems of Reaper block 5 this year while the first armed Reaper will be undergoing tests this year in the Sahel..