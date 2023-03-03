General Asim considers me as his enemy, I want to talk to him but he doesn't want to talk with me: Imran Khan

جنرل عاصم مجھے اپنا دشمن سمجھتے ہیں میں ان سے بات کرنا چاہتا ہوں لیکن کیا کروں وہ بات ہی نہیں کرتے: عمران خان 05:10 PM, 3 Mar, 2023, اہم خبریں, پاکستان, اسلام آباد: سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کہا ہے کہ آرمی چیف جنرل عاصم مجھے اپنا دشمن سمجھتے ہیں لیکن میں ان سے مل کر

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Army Chief General Asim considers me as his enemy, but I want to solve matters together with him. He is the only one who does not want to talk. I have no fight with the establishment. On question of furure CM of PTI in Punjab he saiid that there are around 300 candidates for Chief Ministership in Punjab from PTI. If I would announce Chief Minister now, there will be massacre in the party.In a conversation with senior journalists in Lahore, Imran Khan said that Maryam Nawaz is the best player in my team. Maryam Nawaz gives some kind of statement which benefits me. Someone thinks that if I kneel down, it cannot happen. I am ready to talk to the army chief for the betterment of the country. What should I do if no one is ready to talk now?He said that I challenge you to prove a case of corruption against me and my wife. Ask the Army Chief to bring out a corruption case against me. It seems that the Army Chief is considering me as his enemy. Our establishment does not understand what politics is.He said that it was strongly emphasized that Parvez Elahi should leave my side. Now we have to show loyalty to Parvez Elahi. I cannot be unfaithful to anyone. There is my recorded video of the threat to life. This video is available overseas. If general elections are held at once, it would be cost effective.Imran Khan said that General retired Bajwa stabbed me in the back. We will win the election despite PDM umpires. Overseas Pakistanis are with PTI. Women also want to become Chief Minister of Punjab on reserved seats. Mohammed Bin Salman is still in touch with me. General retired Bajwa gave a speech against Russia.Imran Khan said that general retired Bajwa should be court martialed for this speech. It is very important to strengthen the army. Decided not to go by Islamabad flight at 12 o'clock in the night. The news came that they wanted to arrest me from the airport and take me to Balochistan. I am in danger from those who are supposed to protect me. Jailing me would get more votes for our party.Talk to military for what??