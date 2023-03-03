What's new

General Asim considers me as his enemy, I want to talk to him but he doesn't want to talk with me: Imran Khan

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Army Chief General Asim considers me as his enemy, but I want to solve matters together with him. He is the only one who does not want to talk. I have no fight with the establishment. On question of furure CM of PTI in Punjab he saiid that there are around 300 candidates for Chief Ministership in Punjab from PTI. If I would announce Chief Minister now, there will be massacre in the party.
In a conversation with senior journalists in Lahore, Imran Khan said that Maryam Nawaz is the best player in my team. Maryam Nawaz gives some kind of statement which benefits me. Someone thinks that if I kneel down, it cannot happen. I am ready to talk to the army chief for the betterment of the country. What should I do if no one is ready to talk now?
He said that I challenge you to prove a case of corruption against me and my wife. Ask the Army Chief to bring out a corruption case against me. It seems that the Army Chief is considering me as his enemy. Our establishment does not understand what politics is.
He said that it was strongly emphasized that Parvez Elahi should leave my side. Now we have to show loyalty to Parvez Elahi. I cannot be unfaithful to anyone. There is my recorded video of the threat to life. This video is available overseas. If general elections are held at once, it would be cost effective.
Imran Khan said that General retired Bajwa stabbed me in the back. We will win the election despite PDM umpires. Overseas Pakistanis are with PTI. Women also want to become Chief Minister of Punjab on reserved seats. Mohammed Bin Salman is still in touch with me. General retired Bajwa gave a speech against Russia.

Imran Khan said that general retired Bajwa should be court martialed for this speech. It is very important to strengthen the army. Decided not to go by Islamabad flight at 12 o'clock in the night. The news came that they wanted to arrest me from the airport and take me to Balochistan. I am in danger from those who are supposed to protect me. Jailing me would get more votes for our party.


جنرل عاصم مجھے اپنا دشمن سمجھتے ہیں میں ان سے بات کرنا چاہتا ہوں لیکن کیا کروں وہ بات ہی نہیں کرتے: عمران خان

05:10 PM, 3 Mar, 2023, اہم خبریں, پاکستان, اسلام آباد: سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کہا ہے کہ آرمی چیف جنرل عاصم مجھے اپنا دشمن سمجھتے ہیں لیکن میں ان سے مل کر
Talk to military for what??

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1625560112340570117
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

Oct 16, 2020
FqFZU1cXgAQx6RN
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
Na karo Imran bhai, Na Karo... Sabse panga na lo.

Hope to see you get elected in the next election in Pakistan..
 
AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631637434164465668

FqS67i5X0AAY76T
geo fake headlines as usual

urdu.dunyanews.tv

ملکی بہتری کیلئے آرمی چیف سے بات کرنے کو تیار ہوں، عمران خان

لاہور: (دنیا نیوز) پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے چیئرمین اور سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان نے کہا ہے کہ میری اسٹیبلشمنٹ سے کوئی لڑائی نہیں، ملک کی بہتری کیلئے آرمی چیف سے بات کرنے کو تیار ہوں، کوئی بات نہیں کرنا چاہتا تو میں کیا کروں؟۔
urdu.dunyanews.tv urdu.dunyanews.tv

لاہور: (دنیا نیوز) پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے چیئرمین اور سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان نے کہا ہے کہ میری اسٹیبلشمنٹ سے کوئی لڑائی نہیں، ملک کی بہتری کیلئے آرمی چیف سے بات کرنے کو تیار ہوں، محمد بن سلمان اب بھی میرے ساتھ رابطے میں ہیں
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
Because elephant in the room. how one can deny, their absence.

5dd3850bb7201.png
 
R

RandyB

Jan 16, 2023
So, Imran first licked Bajwa's boots and then wanted him court-marshalled. Now, he wants to licks Asim's boots. I guess Asim is smart enough to know what will happen to him if he selects Niazi to be PM.

By the way, what constitutional office does Imran occupy that the Army Chief should be meeting him ? He is not in government or even the leader of the opposition. Why is he trying to get the army involved in politics ?
 
AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
So, Imran first licked Bajwa's boots and then wanted him court-marshalled. Now, he wants to licks Asim's boots. I guess Asim is smart enough to know what will happen to him if he selects Niazi to be PM.

By the way, what constitutional office does Imran occupy that the Army Chief should be meeting him ? He is not in government or even the leader of the opposition. Why is he trying to get the army involved in politics ?
He is not just fake news manipulated by geo news where is the video? paid lefafa do dirty jobs for few thousands

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631635620891164672

rest

IMG_20230303_181421.png


Fake news spreading by @muhammadhafeezmalik as usual

So, Imran first licked Bajwa's boots and then wanted him court-marshalled. Now, he wants to licks Asim's boots. I guess Asim is smart enough to know what will happen to him if he selects Niazi to be PM.

By the way, what constitutional office does Imran occupy that the Army Chief should be meeting him ? He is not in government or even the leader of the opposition. Why is he trying to get the army involved in politics ?
where is the video? some anchor asked him this question and he replyor he himself start saying this? so video is not there just lefafa anchor say whatever they want.
 
R

RandyB

Jan 16, 2023
where is the video? some anchor asked him this question and he replyor he himself start saying this? so video is not there just lefafa anchor say whatever they want.
Ok, so if the video surfaces, will you agree that Niazi is trying to lick Asim's boots or will you claim that the video is doctored ?
 

