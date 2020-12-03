General Asad Durrani speaks out about the current controversy

Patriot forever said: Sir I don't think what he says on record is the concern but the off record (if you know what I mean). Anyone with some common sense will not divulge anything in public. It's his interactions (with hostiles) that might have raised some alarms.



In the spy world every interaction has a meaning behind it. Rival spy chiefs don't become buddies after retirement and write books. Who was the prey and the predator in this stream of interactions, we common folk will never know ( talking about myself).



But sure there has to be something that warranted the concern, personal disliking is far fetched.



(Maybe I should not comment on such topics, but when I first heard about an ISI chief and RAW chief writing a book together my thoughts were similar, of course it's not a case of cold war or world war 2 but an active ongoing conflict) Click to expand...

no body became buddies, he was on track two diplomacy on the orders of the state of Pakistan.just because DGMO of Pakistan keeps a direct line with Indian counterpart doesnt mean he has some nefarious contacts.these were the kind of stupid charges used by nameless analysts back in the days of American war on terror against Pakistan army for keeping "contacts with Afghan Taliban". just because you are talking to your enemy doesnt mean you are divulging information or have soft corner for him. Pakistani spokesmen tried to explain that to the hosts that in order to free American captives or get Taliban to come to peace talks or give up Osma . Pakistanis need to speak to them use direct or indirect communication sources to pass or receive the message it doesnt mean we are on the side of hostiles.now what he said of the record and like a hot headed teenager he divulged too much information to the enemy spy? really? he was no amateur. he was a senior officer and later commander of his agency countering Americans, Iranians , Soviets and Indians. if you suspect he had said something off the record to indians then he would be behind bars. as he says that his accusers have nothing against him so they are coming with different accusations and not pressing charges that he can challenge in a court.,just to let you know, he has made some comments about Gen Kyani which is not liked by pro kyani officers in the military, Gen Kyani was a controversial figure and this is a comment from within the army. I am talking about senior and middle level serving and retired officers who have made those comments. but naturally Kynai has had his allies too. Gen Asad Durrani is brutally honest and direct and states his mind. he has been out of the army for 25 years so he is not divulging anything of use even if that ridiculous claim is true. he will be bundled up and taken to a dark cell. its unfortunate infighting within army between serving and retired veterans.