General Asad Durrani speaks out about the current controversy

Irfan Baloch
SENIOR MODERATOR
In my view Genreal Asad Durani is being blamed/ punished for unfounded and ridiculous reasons by some people in military leadership.
his books and his interviews have not divulged any national secrets that can put national security in danger.
the accusers have stopped at just accusations have never charged him or presented any evidence to prove their point which the General can defend and fight in the court.
In his view there are some personal disliking towards him which has caused this controversy.
I have seen his interviews in Hard talk on BBC and discussions on international forums as well as a program in Al Jazeera where he faced hostile hosts and crowd but kept to his guns and defended Pakistani position.
General Durrani: Sit back and watch the fun in India due to Modi;'s policies.