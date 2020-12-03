What's new

General Asad Durrani speaks out about the current controversy

Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

In my view Genreal Asad Durani is being blamed/ punished for unfounded and ridiculous reasons by some people in military leadership.
his books and his interviews have not divulged any national secrets that can put national security in danger.
the accusers have stopped at just accusations have never charged him or presented any evidence to prove their point which the General can defend and fight in the court.

In his view there are some personal disliking towards him which has caused this controversy.
I have seen his interviews in Hard talk on BBC and discussions on international forums as well as a program in Al Jazeera where he faced hostile hosts and crowd but kept to his guns and defended Pakistani position.
General Durrani: Sit back and watch the fun in India due to Modi;'s policies.
 
Irfan Baloch said:
In my view Genreal Asad Durani is being blamed/ punished for unfounded and ridiculous reasons by some people in military leadership.
Yeah right. He admitted in SC for rigging 1990s elections in favor of convicted criminal Nawaz Sharif. He is yet to be punished for this offense of high treason.

The ISI in politics

Pakistan's apex court has ruled that intelligence officials distributed money among politicians to rig the 1990 general election. Analysts say it is proof of the ISI's involvement in the country's domestic politics.
amp.dw.com amp.dw.com
 
Patriot forever

Irfan Baloch said:

In my view Genreal Asad Durani is being blamed/ punished for unfounded and ridiculous reasons by some people in military leadership.
his books and his interviews have not divulged any national secrets that can put national security in danger.
the accusers have stopped at just accusations have never charged him or presented any evidence to prove their point which the General can defend and fight in the court.

In his view there are some personal disliking towards him which has caused this controversy.
I have seen his interviews in Hard talk on BBC and discussions on international forums as well as a program in Al Jazeera where he faced hostile hosts and crowd but kept to his guns and defended Pakistani position.
General Durrani: Sit back and watch the fun in India due to Modi;'s policies.
Sir I don't think what he says on record is the concern but the off record (if you know what I mean). Anyone with some common sense will not divulge anything in public. It's his interactions (with hostiles) that might have raised some alarms.

In the spy world every interaction has a meaning behind it. Rival spy chiefs don't become buddies after retirement and write books. Who was the prey and the predator in this stream of interactions, we common folk will never know ( talking about myself).

But sure there has to be something that warranted the concern, personal disliking is far fetched.

(Maybe I should not comment on such topics, but when I first heard about an ISI chief and RAW chief writing a book together my thoughts were similar, of course it's not a case of cold war or world war 2 but an active ongoing conflict)
 
Most generals when retired tend to see the system from outside hence they develope another prospective as how things could have been done better, which is not possible when one is inside or part of the system. I've gone through his book and I didn't see anything which was unknown previously. Definately his new narrative is not towing with certain indivituals.
 
adelphi said:
Most generals when retired tend to see the system from outside hence they develope another prospective as how things could have been done better, which is not possible when one is inside or part of the system. I've gone through his book and I didn't see anything which was unknown previously. Definately his new narrative is not towing with certain indivituals.
Smoke and Mirrors my aussie friend.
I do not believe the issue is about the book, it was never about the book. There must be something more. The personal grudges/benefits he is talking about does not make sense as he is a retired officer, what favours a sitting officer will be expecting from a retired? I cannot think any.

The question is what are the possibilities that he might be working behind closed doors on the pretext of book writing and conferences. Don't we all know that double agents, traitors, informants, people with vested interests can do anything and everything. And above all he supporting NS is a prime example and before you jump that the whole institution collectively helped NS, well I don't agree with it, it is not the institutions but some individuals who do it, Like Zia ul Haq is equally responsible in the looting of Pakistan as he patronised a goon like NS and enabled him to eat Pakistan like a termite for 30 years.
 
Irfan Baloch said:

In my view Genreal Asad Durani is being blamed/ punished for unfounded and ridiculous reasons by some people in military leadership.
his books and his interviews have not divulged any national secrets that can put national security in danger.
the accusers have stopped at just accusations have never charged him or presented any evidence to prove their point which the General can defend and fight in the court.

In his view there are some personal disliking towards him which has caused this controversy.
I have seen his interviews in Hard talk on BBC and discussions on international forums as well as a program in Al Jazeera where he faced hostile hosts and crowd but kept to his guns and defended Pakistani position.
General Durrani: Sit back and watch the fun in India due to Modi;'s policies.
He is a old school military leader who supported Nawaj in 1990s and his loyalty still lies with them and current military leadership supports IK thats why he is slowly beings exposed.. Actually he could be creating rift among military leadership to give another chance to Nawaj.
 
Agree, I’m also reading his books in addition to those interviews, he may have alluded some aspects of the army’s behaviour and record they may not want cast in the spotlight, but nothing that we don’t already know or couldn’t reasonably guess. And certainly nothing that might constitute a danger to national security.
Myth_buster_1 said:
He is a old school military leader who supported Nawaj in 1990s and his loyalty still lies with them and current military leadership supports IK thats why he is slowly beings exposed.. Actually he could be creating rift among military leadership to give another chance to Nawaj.
Wrong conclusion. You should see how he talks about Nawaz in his recent book, insinuating multiple times that Nawaz is a dimwit as well as an incurious person showing little intellect. His disdain for him is unique among the characters I’ve read so far.
 
Norwegian said:
Yeah right. He admitted in SC for rigging 1990s elections in favor of convicted criminal Nawaz Sharif. He is yet to be punished for this offense of high treason.

The ISI in politics

Pakistan's apex court has ruled that intelligence officials distributed money among politicians to rig the 1990 general election. Analysts say it is proof of the ISI's involvement in the country's domestic politics.
amp.dw.com amp.dw.com
:) lol those Analysts must also declare Gen Zia a traitor as well for nurturing Nawaz Sherif and should bring up the petition in the court. good luck proving it because its Pakistani courts that let politicians and terrorists free ;)
if the news of his admission in front of the judge is true then this thing alone can help his opposition to put him behind bars.. if the judge is also on his opposition side.
 
Patriot forever said:
Sir I don't think what he says on record is the concern but the off record (if you know what I mean). Anyone with some common sense will not divulge anything in public. It's his interactions (with hostiles) that might have raised some alarms.

In the spy world every interaction has a meaning behind it. Rival spy chiefs don't become buddies after retirement and write books. Who was the prey and the predator in this stream of interactions, we common folk will never know ( talking about myself).

But sure there has to be something that warranted the concern, personal disliking is far fetched.

(Maybe I should not comment on such topics, but when I first heard about an ISI chief and RAW chief writing a book together my thoughts were similar, of course it's not a case of cold war or world war 2 but an active ongoing conflict)
no body became buddies, he was on track two diplomacy on the orders of the state of Pakistan.
just because DGMO of Pakistan keeps a direct line with Indian counterpart doesnt mean he has some nefarious contacts.

these were the kind of stupid charges used by nameless analysts back in the days of American war on terror against Pakistan army for keeping "contacts with Afghan Taliban". just because you are talking to your enemy doesnt mean you are divulging information or have soft corner for him. Pakistani spokesmen tried to explain that to the hosts that in order to free American captives or get Taliban to come to peace talks or give up Osma . Pakistanis need to speak to them use direct or indirect communication sources to pass or receive the message it doesnt mean we are on the side of hostiles.
now what he said of the record and like a hot headed teenager he divulged too much information to the enemy spy? really? he was no amateur. he was a senior officer and later commander of his agency countering Americans, Iranians , Soviets and Indians. if you suspect he had said something off the record to indians then he would be behind bars. as he says that his accusers have nothing against him so they are coming with different accusations and not pressing charges that he can challenge in a court.,

just to let you know, he has made some comments about Gen Kyani which is not liked by pro kyani officers in the military, Gen Kyani was a controversial figure and this is a comment from within the army. I am talking about senior and middle level serving and retired officers who have made those comments. but naturally Kynai has had his allies too. Gen Asad Durrani is brutally honest and direct and states his mind. he has been out of the army for 25 years so he is not divulging anything of use even if that ridiculous claim is true. he will be bundled up and taken to a dark cell. its unfortunate infighting within army between serving and retired veterans.
 
