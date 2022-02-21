What's new

Gen Zia’s spy chief among those named in Credit Suisse leak

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,859
11
26,376
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ONE of Gen Ziaul Haq’s closest aides and the man largely credited with establishing the mujahideen network to counter Russia’s invasion of Afghanistan, is one of thousands of figures from around the world who have been exposed in a massive leak of secret banking data from a leading Swiss bank.

Dubbed the ‘Suisse secrets’, this massive trove was provided to Süddeutsche Zeitung, a German newspaper, by a whistle-blower and claims to have exposed the secret wealth of clients notorious for drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption.

According to the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) — a network of journalists from around the world that sifted through the data — accounts identified as potentially problematic held over $8 billion in assets.

The revelations indicate failures of due diligence by the bank in violation of commitments made to authorities to disown shady clients.

The data covers accounts that were open from the 1940s until well into the 2010s but not the bank’s current operations.

Hundreds of ‘problematic’ accounts said to hold around $8bn in corruption proceeds and more
Click to expand...
According to the New York Times, senior intelligence officials and their offspring from several countries that cooperated with the US also had money stashed at Credit Suisse.

“As the head of the Pakistani intelligence agency, General Akhtar Abdur Rahman Khan helped funnel billions of dollars in cash and other aid from the US and other countries to the mujahedeen in Afghanistan to support their fight against the Soviet Union,” the NYT report says.

According to the newspaper, an account was opened in the name of three of General Akhtar’s sons in 1985, even though the general never faced charges of stealing aid money. Years later, the paper said, “the account would grow to hold $3.7 million, the leaked records show.”

An OCCRP report was more specific: it claimed that the Saudi Arabian and US funding for mujahideen fighters battling Russia’s presence in Afghanistan would go to the CIA’s Swiss bank account. “The end recipient in the process was Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence group (ISI), [at the time] led by Akhtar,” the report said.

The report states that “by the mid-1980s, Akhtar was adept at getting CIA cash into the hands of Afghan jihadists. It was around this time that Credit Suisse accounts were opened in the names of his three sons.”

OCCRP’s report stated that one of the two Akhtar family accounts at Credit Suisse — held jointly by three of Akhtar’s sons — was opened on July 1, 1985. That same year, US President Ronald Reagan would raise concerns about where the money intended for the mujahideen was going. By 2003, this account was worth at least five million Swiss francs ($3.7 million at the time). A second account, opened in January 1986 in Akbar’s name alone, was worth more than 9 million Swiss francs by November 2010 ($9.2 million at the time).”

However, one of Gen Khan’s sons told the project’s representative this information was “not correct” and “conjectural”.

The leak follows the so-called Panama Papers in 2016, the Paradise Papers in 2017 and the Pandora Papers last year.

The list of those named in the leaks includes King Abdullah II of Jordan and the two sons of the former Egyptian strongman Hosni Mubarak and Venezuelan officials ensnared in a long-running corruption scandal.

The data also features a Hong Kong stock trader once sent to jail on bribery charges, a tycoon who ordered the murder of his Lebanese lover, a Filipino human trafficker and dishonest politicians from Egypt to Ukraine.

One Vatican-owned account was used to spend 350 million dollars in an allegedly fraudulent scheme in London which is the focus of a criminal trial of several defendants, including a cardinal.

According to the OCCRP, the data also reveals that 15 intelligence figures from around the world, or their close family members, have held accounts at Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse said Switzerland’s stringent secrecy laws do not allow it to comment on accusations about individual clients, but in a statement it strongly rejected “allegations and inferences about the bank’s purported business practices”, arguing that the matters uncovered by reporters are based on “selective information taken out of context, resulting in tendentious interpretations of the bank’s business conduct.”

Further revelations are expected in the days to come as more and more of the data become public.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2022
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
9,690
127
19,380
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
How convenient?!? The top Satans are out of any reach, but the Pak Intelligence Chief is being portrayed as a culprit!!
Click to expand...
Gen. Akhtar was one of the most respected Chief / Head, it is ironic that dawn reported on him but didnt utter a word on other politicos who have stashed billions but somehow 5 million has become a matter of grave concern
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
13,879
17
36,422
Country
United States
Location
United States
Foxtrot Alpha said:
Gen. Akhtar was one of the most respected Chief / Head, it is ironic that dawn reported on him but didnt utter a word on other politicos who have stashed billions but somehow 5 million has become a matter of grave concern
Click to expand...
When you run a spy network you need to also run a money transfer network. Usually folks keep their family members out of it. The general might have involved his sons into it too, which is highly risky....
 
W

White privilege

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 7, 2022
36
0
31
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Foxtrot Alpha said:
Gen. Akhtar was one of the most respected Chief / Head, it is ironic that dawn reported on him but didnt utter a word on other politicos who have stashed billions but somehow 5 million has become a matter of grave concern
Click to expand...
It's like the upteenth attempt by surkhas to tarnish Afghan jihad's memory and cool some butthurt of Soviet defeat.I am just loving it. Inki neendein haram hain aajkal.May boys deliver more missing persons to their maker soon.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,859
11
26,376
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Foxtrot Alpha said:
Gen. Akhtar was one of the most respected Chief / Head, it is ironic that dawn reported on him but didnt utter a word on other politicos who have stashed billions but somehow 5 million has become a matter of grave concern
Click to expand...
Gen is in headline news because maybe it's US money to finance the war and end up in his personal account.
 
Desert Fox 1

Desert Fox 1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
1,195
3
2,837
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Though I'm a very open minded person who can accept criticism from and on everyone but this is very difficult to believe. I doubt he had time to manage any sort of corruption considering there was only one bureau of ISI running the war and it reported directly to him. Also if someone wanted to do corruption, why would one take only few millions when many more were on the offer. Another thing is that corruption was not possible because the Taliban were always short on ammunition/weapons and hence a continuous supply had to be ensured which meant zero chances of corruption.
Paksitan was more like a pipe; money coming from one way and leaving the other woth nothing staying behind. Same was the case with ammunition.
Moreover since is more of a speculative news, it might be just another attempt to nullify Pakistan's role in war against USSR and to prove that Pakistan double crossed and stile money not only in WoT but in Afghan Jihad as well. Waiting for this news to be picked up u our leftists, since it must have been printed for them.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
4,538
1
5,849
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
All intelligence operatives keep offshore or bank account in the side. Have you ever noticed and how does so many covert special forces guys and navy seals retire so early.
#1. They have unlimited access to money for their missions, and very little accountability.
#2. Money or valuables they obtain, while raiding high value targets, end up in their offshore bank accounts.


Ganda hy per dahnda hy. High risk, high reward.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

P
  • Article
Swiss Bank Leaks 2022
Replies
9
Views
173
blueazure
blueazure
AZMwi
700 Pakistanis named in Pandora Papers including Shaukat Tarin, Faisal Vawda, Aleem Khan
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
wali87
wali87
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI hid funds worth millions of rupees from ECP: GEO report
2
Replies
16
Views
954
AZ1
AZ1
TheDarkKnight
Nisar’s audio leak ‘doctored
Replies
14
Views
611
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Talashi do': Opposition hits out at PM Imran Khan after ECP committee report on foreign funding
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
python-000
python-000

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom