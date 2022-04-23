What's new

Gen Zia ul Haq and Imran Khan

This has similarities to IK situation. Gen Zia ul Haq was assassinated but according to his son 16 phone calls were made for him to attend a conference, the western powers wanted him to go, they conspired against him, someone from own armed forces betrayed him, they stopped doctors from post mortem report, stopped all enquiries, this took place after OIC conference, opposition were encouraged to unite against Zia, threats were made by certain power, the same power didn't want independent Afghanistan government as this would unite Afghanistan Pakistan Turkey, Iran and central Asia.

 

