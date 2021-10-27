Gen Tahir Masood (R) (Air Defense) on HQ 9- P Air Defense System

According to this interview,-PA pursuing HQP since 2014-Chinese openly criticized S400 after failure in Syria and marketed HQ9-Claims superiority on S400 although jointly developed-HQ means Red Banner-All terrain Weapon System-No straight answer on range-Operational Setup time is 10 to 15 minutes-IAF jets taking of from Srinagar, Halwara, Jaisalmer are in HIT range (-ALL enemy FOBs will be non functional-Army AD and PAF have exemplary integration/cooperation-Overall AD works under Air Chief-Last 7 years integration has been Near real Time Flow of Information