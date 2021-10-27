Gen Tahir Masood (R) (Air Defense) on HQ 9- P Air Defense System

According to this interview,
-PA pursuing HQP since 2014
-Chinese openly criticized S400 after failure in Syria and marketed HQ9
-Claims superiority on S400 although jointly developed
-HQ means Red Banner
-All terrain Weapon System
-No straight answer on range
-Operational Setup time is 10 to 15 minutes
-IAF jets taking of from Srinagar, Halwara, Jaisalmer are in HIT range (
-ALL enemy FOBs will be non functional
-Army AD and PAF have exemplary integration/cooperation
-Overall AD works under Air Chief
-Last 7 years integration has been Near real Time Flow of Information