Lieutenant General Ahmed Shuja Pasha ( ex DG ISI) who is believed to have helped Imran Khan during 3 months Dharan that PTI staged to protest against intra poll rigging during 2013 elections, is expected to take an important post after PTIs massive win in the recent elections.



Sources have said he is strong candidate for Imran Khan's National security adviser, a post which is very sensitive and powerful . Gen Pasha is also well liked in US for his help and close collaboration with CIA during Raymond David case, his silence during Abbotabad raid where US forces eliminated Bin Laden and his controversial role in memogate scandel.

