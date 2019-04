I don't care for taliban or Afghanistan. I don't see a point in continuing this misguided paternalistic crusade in the third world to civilise a bunch of tusken raiders. The US alone wastes away 50B annually in Afghanistan, something that could be used to build a wall or mediate the Flint water crisis or the thousand other things going wrong in the US. Or alternatively it can be just cut from the annual budget and be returned to the middle class as a tax return. Now that's just Afghanistan, imagine how much easier life would be for Americans if their government hadn't pissed away trillions in the war on terror or foreign aid or subsidizing parasitic industries etc etc.



The US state does not have the best interest of Americans in mind, otherwise they wouldn't have pursued activities that have actively harmed American citizens in the past few decades.

