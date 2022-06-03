What's new

Gen Qamar lauds Balochistan troops for successful LG polls - Neutrally !

Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,072
-7
8,799
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Since it is a neutral duty of the Army, and not the civil authorities to conduct and aid in elections,
Gen Qamar has specially thanked and praised the troops for doing so and keeping peace.

It is not pertinent to mention, praise or condemn any action, information or otherwise of the terrorists
who are running fire raids on our posts and killing soldiers who are ill equipped, and ill trained to do that job.
THAT is NOT a neutral duty,

tribune.com.pk

Gen Qamar lauds Balochistan troops for successful LG polls | The Express Tribune

ISPR says COAS also praises formations for providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities in province
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
M

macnurv

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2009
2,285
2
2,443
Sinnerman108 said:
Since it is a neutral duty of the Army, and not the civil authorities to conduct and aid in elections,
Gen Qamar has specially thanked and praised the troops for doing so and keeping peace.

It is not pertinent to mention, praise or condemn any action, information or otherwise of the terrorists
who are running fire raids on our posts and killing soldiers who are ill equipped, and ill trained to do that job.
THAT is NOT a neutral duty,

tribune.com.pk

Gen Qamar lauds Balochistan troops for successful LG polls | The Express Tribune

ISPR says COAS also praises formations for providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities in province
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Wah Wah, lagata hai bhai sahab Geo kee duniya mey rehtay hein.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Space Agency
  • Locked
COAS lauds healthcare workers' ‘exemplary role’ in fight against Covid
Replies
1
Views
660
Adnan12333
A
The Eagle
Gen Qamar advises officers to prepare for 'changing threat'
Replies
9
Views
1K
Arsalan345
Arsalan345
U
COAS visits exercise area in Cholistan, lauds troop performance
Replies
1
Views
363
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
HAIDER
Ukraine lauds Pakistan’s efforts for conflict prevention
Replies
4
Views
877
Titanium100
Titanium100
HAIDER
High-level army huddle briefed on recent incidents in Balochistan
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
2K
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom