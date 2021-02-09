What's new

Gen Qamar advises officers to prepare for 'changing threat'

The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
20,742
172
38,427
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Gen Qamar advises officers to prepare for 'changing threat'
Professional excellence and extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges, says COAS


News Desk March 15, 2021

chief of army staff general qamar javed bajwa interacted with troops carrying out maintenance of defences and also witnessed small arms firing screengrab

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacted with troops carrying out maintenance of defences and also witnessed small arms firing. SCREENGRAB
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has advised military personnel to stay focused in their professional pursuits and keep abreast with changing nature of the threat, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

General Qamar expressed these remarks during a visit to Lahore Corps on Monday where he was briefed about the operational preparedness of the formation.

The army chief interacted with troops carrying out maintenance of defences and also witnessed small arms firing.
Speaking on the occasion, the COAS appreciated troops for their professionalism and high training standards. "Professional excellence and extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges."


Read more: Gen Qamar attends ongoing 'War Game' in Kharian Garrison

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz accompanied General Qamar during the visit.
On March 1, the army chief visited a logistics installation and workshop in Rawalpindi. "The COAS visited various facilities and infrastructures of the workshop handling a vast range of specialised transport items for army," the ISPR said.

Gen Qamar was briefed regarding facilities being developed, graduation mechanism of vehicles and handling of central stores.
Earlier in February, while attending the ongoing war game of the Central Command in Kharian Garrison, General Qamar commended the innovativeness of military planners to cope up with mounting challenges and ensure impregnability of the country's defence.

The military's media wing said that the COAS also interacted with officers and appreciated their professionalism, operational readiness and commitment to defend the motherland in the face of conventional and non-conventional threats.
"The COAS also praised them for their high morale and indomitable spirit," the ISPR added.

tribune.com.pk

Gen Qamar advises officers to prepare for 'changing threat' | The Express Tribune

General Qamar Javed Bajwa has advised military personnel to stay focused in their professional pursuits and keep abreast with "changing nature of the threat"
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
20,742
172
38,427
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
graphican said:
@The Eagle What threat are we hinting at here? Is that USA in Afghanistan? India or internal political thugs wanting to turn rogue?
Click to expand...
We will have to look at it in broader aspects.

I will refer to recent statement by UN Chief, firstly....

The UN chief warned that any military confrontation between Pakistan and India would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world.

Then we have the threat in Afghanistan and so India as well. Combined the circumstances & developments around, hostile agents fueling unrest within Pakistan and India's desperation so we have every reason to be ready. The advise is a message that Pakistan is prepared & preparing further as well. Let's see what turns out to be next. I hope for the peace.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

xyx007
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
0
Views
401
xyx007
xyx007
ghazi52
Subversive phase of hybrid war initiated against Pakistan,
Replies
14
Views
1K
ARMalik
ARMalik
hussain0216
Here's Why All's Not Well for India on the Ladakh Front : BEST SUMMARY I HAVE SEEN
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
Han Patriot
H
eldarlmari
Here's Why All's Not Well for India on the Ladakh Front
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
crankthatskunk
crankthatskunk
Bashido
Who will be the next army chief?
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
5K
Hareeb
Hareeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom