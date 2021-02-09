Gen Qamar advises officers to prepare for 'changing threat'
Professional excellence and extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges, says COAS
News Desk March 15, 2021
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacted with troops carrying out maintenance of defences and also witnessed small arms firing. SCREENGRAB
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has advised military personnel to stay focused in their professional pursuits and keep abreast with changing nature of the threat, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
General Qamar expressed these remarks during a visit to Lahore Corps on Monday where he was briefed about the operational preparedness of the formation.
The army chief interacted with troops carrying out maintenance of defences and also witnessed small arms firing.
Speaking on the occasion, the COAS appreciated troops for their professionalism and high training standards. "Professional excellence and extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges."
Read more: Gen Qamar attends ongoing 'War Game' in Kharian Garrison
Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz accompanied General Qamar during the visit.
On March 1, the army chief visited a logistics installation and workshop in Rawalpindi. "The COAS visited various facilities and infrastructures of the workshop handling a vast range of specialised transport items for army," the ISPR said.
Gen Qamar was briefed regarding facilities being developed, graduation mechanism of vehicles and handling of central stores.
Earlier in February, while attending the ongoing war game of the Central Command in Kharian Garrison, General Qamar commended the innovativeness of military planners to cope up with mounting challenges and ensure impregnability of the country's defence.
The military's media wing said that the COAS also interacted with officers and appreciated their professionalism, operational readiness and commitment to defend the motherland in the face of conventional and non-conventional threats.
"The COAS also praised them for their high morale and indomitable spirit," the ISPR added.
