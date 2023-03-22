Gen. Jack Keane: US has never seen a threat like China in its history​

beijingwalker
Gen. Jack Keane: US has never seen a threat like China in its historyBy Fox News
Published March 21, 2023 7:47pm EDT
Fox News senior strategic analyst Lt. Gen. Jack Keane warns "The Story" that growing relationship between China and Russia is a "serious threat" to the United States, and says if Russia wins, China wins.
LT. GEN. JACK KEANE: What's brought them together is the fact of the mutual interest, which helps them achieve their strategic objectives. And the major impediment to that objective is the United States of America. And yes, do we want to have diplomatic relations with both of these countries? Do we want to be able to talk to them? Yes. But let's be clear about it: They are both adversaries and enemies of the United States. And the fact that we can't use those terms, I think makes no sense in terms of facing the reality and also educating our own people about what is taking place here.
And for those, Martha, who are worried about China as being our number one threat, that will force the United States to put more forces and more resources into Europe at the expense of our focus to China. And then we have China. If Russia wins, China wins. And that will incentivize them. And certainly Taiwan is in their near term objective. And we've already seen what their behavior is and how comprehensive it is. We have never faced a threat like China in our history. It is so comprehensive. It touches every aspect – economic, technological, military and geopolitical.
And they want to dominate all of those areas. And in some of them, they already are militarily and eventually technologically. This is a very serious threat to the United States and our security. And buttoned up with Russia makes it absolutely worse.
www.foxnews.com