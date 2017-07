You know this democracy will elect the same filthy criminals in the next election. Criminals of PPP, PTI, PML will be reelected and 'will represent the whole nation'.



There should be once axis of power or else there will be a tussle. Political democratic government always enter a tussle and struggle with the army for buying more power. Why don't they accept the fact they can't grab absolute power in this country? Let's say Imran Khan takes over after Nawaz Sharif, in that case there will be a more serious struggle between the army and Imran Khan than it's been between PML(N) and army. Because Imran Khan has 'big keera' inside him which is being fed by the Goldsmith's.

