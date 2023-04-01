Gen Bajwa pressurized me to extend friendship with India: Imran Khan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that when the Supreme Court first restored the National Assembly through suo moto, then it was right, and now when the top court wants elections through it, the suo moto became wrong.
Talking to journalists in Lahore, he also said that Gen ® Bajwa had pressurized him to develop a friendship with India. He said that Bajwa was not a man of principles.
PTI Chief declared that if elections are not held in 90 days, there will be no constitution in the country.
The former Prime Minister said that the attack on his house in his absence had no justification. The caretaker government should have played the role of a neutral which it was not doing. He also alleged that CM Mohsin Naqvi, IG Punjab, and CCPO Lahore were criminals.
Mr Khan further said that Dr Arif Alvi is no longer playing any role between the establishment and the party. If elections are not held in 90 days, we will take to the streets adding they have been completely blacked out by the media.
He said that the ruling people are trying to control social media as well. He also questioned under what law the dissolved assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be restored.
The ex-premier further said that they are also trying to control social media. Bajwa, Imran said, says something one day and denies it the next. Accountability against Bajwa should be initiated from within the army, Mr Khan desired.
