Gen Bajwa & PMLN Govt Perpetrate Night of Terror in Punjab akin to IOK & Palestine

MOD EDIT:
If anyone has issues with the title of this thread, tell the Army leadership to shove their objections up their arse until they find the PMLN Governments interior minister Rana Sanaullah and then take it up with him:

“Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also gave tacit confirmation of this impression when he said, in so many words, that the government’s actions had the backing of ‘powerful quarters’.”
www.dawn.com

SITUATIONER: Who ‘green-lit’ govt action against PTI?

“We have the support of the powers-that-be in stopping the PTI march,” says Rana Sanaullah.
www.dawn.com

In the past political workers were picked up from streets but arresting children, women & elderly citizen from their homes at night is new low. look at these examples.
This is new low: Police arrested a 10 years boy from his home who did not commit any crime, during last night's warrant-less raid just like what we have seen in IOK or Palestine.




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1529013294694125574
 
An elderly MPA, Rashida Khanum was arrested frmo her home in Sindh while Sindh Police was 'Verifying Tenents'.

Below is her Audio message where she is describes being assaulted and dragged down the stairs when she was picked-up from her house without warrants. This reminds you of police operations in IOK.

1653418406096.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528865926317502465
 
Indeed this is also a new low for Pakistan. In the history of Pakistan, we never witnessed such a debacle that the courts in 'the name of justice' bunch orders the appointment of criminals on bails as PM and his son as CM.
Criminals are running Pakistan upon the advice and consultancy of an absconded and convicted criminal 'wild boar' from the UK.
Any dignity and self-esteem left in the institutes of Pakistan?
 
wtf- is the Establishment playing at?

www.dawn.com

'Undemocratic, fascist': Politicians, journalists condemn late-night crackdown on PTI leaders

Imran Khan says brutal crackdown raised questions about "handlers"; Fawad Chaudhry claims 1,100 houses raided.
www.dawn.com

'Undemocratic, fascist': Politicians, journalists condemn late-night crackdown on PTI leaders

Dawn.com Published May 24, 2022 - Updated about 8 hours ago




7
PTI leader Hammad Azhar's mother (L), former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid (C) and retd Justice Nasira Iqbal (R). —Twitter/PTI

PTI leader Hammad Azhar's mother (L), former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid (C) and retd Justice Nasira Iqbal (R). —Twitter/PTI
As the day of the PTI's 'Azadi March' looms, police in Punjab conducted late-night raids on the homes of several party leaders, drawing condemnations from politicians and journalists alike.
In videos being circulated on social media, police officers could be seen purportedly raiding the houses of Punjab-based PTI leaders including Hammad Azhar, Usman Dar, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, Malik Waqar Ahmed, Engineer Kashif Kharal, Mazhar Iqbal Gujjar and others.
Read: Crackdown belies govt claims of tolerance to PTI march
PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, in a tweet early on Tuesday morning, called the "brutal" crackdown the "fascist nature of PML-N when in power". Peaceful protest was the right of the citizens, he said, adding that the crackdown raised serious questions about the "handlers".



"Already economy is in a tailspin. I want to warn the crooks and their handlers that these undemocratic and fascist steps will further exacerbate the economic situation and push the country into a state of anarchy," he cautioned.
The former premier recalled that during his tenure PPP, PML-N and JUI-F's anti-government marches were never stopped nor did the PTI government carry out any crackdown on their workers.
"This is the difference between democrats and kleptocrats," he added.
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the Punjab police raided nearly 1,100 houses last night, while over 400 PTI leaders, both men and women, had been arrested.


Meanwhile, the party's general secretary, Asad Umar, said that the "attack" had increased the enthusiasm and passion of PTI workers, adding that the "imported government" could be seen trembling from fear.


PTI Punjab president Shafqat Mahmood also vowed that the crackdown would not "deter" them. "The Azadi March will take place as planned," he said, stressing that such actions would not "stop patriotic Pakistanis from fighting for what they believe in".


On the other hand, PTI Senator Faisal Javed requested the courts to take notice of the "illegal crackdown".


PPP MNA Nafisa Shah said that roughing up families and encroaching privacy or homes was a "hardly a democratic approach to protest."
She suggested that the best way for the government to negotiate was to allow a "localised protest", adding that the PTI march had now been reduced to a "sit-in" in Islamabad.


In a video message, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail claimed that PTI workers in Karachi were "harassed" and taken into custody as well.


From the media fraternity, journalist Mazhar Abbas tweeted, "What is government up to? Raid for the arrest of PTI leaders and activists may not go well for the present PML(N) government and its coalition partners."


Journalist Anas Mallick said that the overnight raids on PTI leaders would benefit the party, warning that the government would be the one "under radar by all means" through such acts.


Columnist Huma Yusuf posted a video of retired Justice Nasira Iqbal, mother of PTI senator Walid Iqbal, who was woken up at 2am after the Punjab police "roughed up the night staff and left".
Terming the incident unacceptable, she said that "witch-hunts have no place in democracies".


"These illegal arrests of senior PTI members will only lead to making PTI more popular and stronger. Again, wrong act and will backfire strongly in elections. Surprised that PPP is still silent. I expected better," tweeted Ambreen Qureshi, chairperson of the National Women Lawyers Society.


Barrister Asad Rahim Khan, meanwhile, noted that raiding Hammad Azhar's house without a single charge two days after former human rights minister Shireen Mazari's arrest showed the "lawless, countrywide sweep against innocent political opponents".


"The sheer stupidity of the state's actions these past two days is pushing everything towards chaos. The immediate need — in the middle of an economic tailspin — is to bring the temperature down," he added.
Activist Ammar Ali Jan said "pre-emptive arrests are a shameful part of our colonial legacy that is being used by the current government to suppress PTI".


He added that protest should be allowed in the ambit of law and those who violated the law should be brought to justice.
Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir shared the video of Iqbal recounting her ordeal and said: "Imagine what ordinary Pakistanis go through at hands of law enforcement agencies".


He said that PML-N was adopting the "same tyrannical ways" it had accused the PTI of. "Both did so with [the] respective backing of [the] establishment whose political interference continues to be our real problem," he said.
Police raided another citizen's house without warrant, just like in IOK or Palestine during the night of May 23. Father was not at home, however his 14 year & 10 years sons came out with PTI flag and told police officer that his father is not at home but sons are willing to get arrested in the place of their father. Scenes like these used to come out from Palestine:


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528998415572639744
 
Bharvay tere baap nawaz ne 30 saal mai kya karlia? Uski beti phir uske baad uske bachon ki ghulami karni hai teri naslon ne to waar ja unki G main par hume maaf kar chootiye

On topic: Bring in weapons and kill anyone who gets in the way. Haramzaadon ne pooray mulk ko ghulam banaya hua hai
 

