RIWWIR said: ↑ Whatever, this Khosa is doing, in good faith or bad, is reinforcing and strengthening the criminal mafia. This scoundrel, in ultimate analysis, has proven to be a good for nothing rascal. Now, it has become very difficult for Bajwa to continue. Click to expand...

it is about demoralising the PA.... by Legal means...

All these Khooni Liberals and their Judges and NooraJudges...

Maffia

overreach

But then there is no Lawfulness in Pakistan.

ONLY