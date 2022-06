VCheng said: The more important thing now is to determine what the Army will or will not do during the next elections, whenever they might be held. Click to expand...

Amaraicn will make sure khan dont get into office again. Otherwise this all practice will be useless for them. Amaraicns only do act according to their interests. Getting those goals they can go to any extent. Prime example very recently they threw Eu security in risk bring war into European borders.i am saying it again they will go to any extent.. Pakistani establishment is their real proxy in Pakistan same as nato in europ , Isreal not the country but organización in arab world to control them. I always call Isreal organización parallel to nato.. amaraicn has the monopoly in three businesses war drugs and international politics. And every superpower will make sure to have monopoly in these three businesses. Pakistan covers two these businesses war n international politics..Pakistan is geographical fenomena