Gen Bajwa Apologised For Robbery At My House: Akram Sheikh

Screenshot-2022-04-16-at-12-48-22-587040_7393101_akram-sheikh_akhbar.webp-WEBP-Image-700-%C3%97-400-pixels-750x375.jpg

Senior lawyer Akram Sheikh has claimed that ‘personnel of the security agency’ conducted a ‘robbery’ at his residence in 2019, after which then-army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa personally invited him to Army House for dinner and apologized for the action.

While talking to journalist Adil Shahzeb on Dawn News, advocate Akram Sheikh said that on December 21, 2019, armed men stormed into his residence at around 2:45 am. “They tied my security guards and disabled the video link of the CCTV cameras installed at my house,” he added.

The senior lawyer said that the armed men were so sophisticated that even their shoes were covered with socks and their hands were covered in gloves. He added that they woke him and his son up and held them hostage at gunpoint.

He said that after this, they started searching for something in his house. Akram said that it was time for his morning prayers, so he asked them to allow him to offer prayers until they could search for whatever they wanted. He added that one of the armed men allowed him to offer prayer and requested that he not curse them during prayer. “I became surprised at how much a thief is concerned about his afterlife,” he added.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1641180086413176833

The senior lawyer said that the robbery incident at his residence got national and international media coverage. He added that after three days, then-army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa invited him to dinner at Army House through a renowned religious scholar.

He said that on December 24, 2019, he had dinner with General (retired) Bajwa at Army House, and he stayed there for approximately three and a half hours.

“During our meeting, General (retired) Bajwa told me that it seems personnel from his institution are involved in the robbery at my residence, and for this, he apologized to me,” Akram Sheikh claimed.

He claimed General (retired) Bajwa assured him that the things armed men took away with them would be returned to him. But that promise was not fulfilled, he added.

