Gen Asim showed Imran proof of his wife's corruption in 2019: Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz says he has personal knowledge of the incident, which led to then-premier Imran sacking Gen Asim as DG ISI
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday claimed he has personal knowledge of then-spymaster General Asim Munir showing Imran Khan proof of his wife’s corruption in 2019, an act that eventually resulted in his dismissal as chief of the country’s premier intelligence agency.
The claim was first made by British newspaper The Telegraph on Sunday in a report claiming that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, who was then serving as Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), brought to then-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attention the allegations of corruption against his wife, Bushra Khan in 2019.
“Gen Munir is reported to have informed Mr Khan he wanted to investigate allegations of corruption around his wife and her circle. Then, in June 2019, he was removed from his post only eight months into what was meant to be a three-year term,” The Telegraph claimed in its report.
The PTI chairman, however, rubbished the report, saying the claims were “completely false”.
“The article claims that I had made Gen Asim resign as DG ISI because he had shown me my wife Bushra begums corruption cases. This is completely false. Neither did Gen Asim show me any proofs of my wife's corruption nor did I make him resign because of that,” Imran Khan tweeted on Sunday evening.
But, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused the PTI chief of lying to the nation again, claiming he has personal knowledge of the incident actually taking place.
Shehbaz alleged that then-premier Imran Khan removed General Asim Munir from his position as DG ISI after he unveiled the corruption allegations against his wife Bushra Khan.
PM Shehbaz said Gen Asim had identified instances of corruption by Bushra Bibi, but his disclosures were not well-received by the PTI chief, leading to his dismissal from the role.
The prime minister went on to discuss the ongoing Al Qadir Trust corruption case involving Rs 60 billion, for which Imran was issued a warrant by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The prime minister denied having prior knowledge of the warrant, asserting that the money rightfully belonged to the national treasury.
Addressing the National Assembly, Shehbaz also praised the unified decision by the House to pass a resolution on the tragic incidents of May 9 that took place following Imran Khan’s arrest.
Earlier today, the National Assembly passed by a majority vote a resolution condemning the distressing incidents that unfolded on May 9, signifying the Assembly's stance on the matter.
The resolution underscored the need for all May 9 cases to be conducted in accordance with existing laws, calling for action to be taken against the elements involved in the acts of vandalism, as well as their aides and helpers. The resolution demanded that these individuals be dealt with under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act, and the Combined Penal Code.
On Sunday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb dismissed Imran Khan's rebuttal of The Telegraph report, calling the PTI chairman a "liar" and challenging him to reveal the real reason behind General Asim's removal if it wasn't due to allegations of his wife's corruption.
