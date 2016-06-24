What's new

Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa

xyx007

xyx007

FULL MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
1,772
2
2,660
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I think Gen sb file defamtion case against these people becuase RAW hit our pakistan national interest and your creditibilty is important before the Chienese President visit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Featured Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa debunks all allegations against him Strategic & Foreign Affairs 216
A Lt. Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa appointed as head of CPEC authority Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
A Govt decides to appoint Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa as chairman CPEC authority Pakistan Army 82
Valar Dohaeris Gen Asim Bajwa: If Turkey have no nuke, Pakistan has it. Pakistan Strategic Forces 24
S INDIA BIGGEST Threat to Pakistan's Security :DG ISPR -- Lt. Gen Asim Bajwa Strategic & Foreign Affairs 82
F-22Raptor China Is Not Ahead Of US On AI: JAIC Chief & Gen. Hyten China & Far East 12
F-22Raptor Northrop Grumman wins $13.3B contract for next gen ground launched ICBMs Military Forum 0
crankthatskunk After Gen Rawat’s ‘military option’ remark, Jaishankar brings focus back on diplomacy to resolve LAC crisis Strategic & Foreign Affairs 5
Sulman Badshah (RETD) Lt Gen Haroon Aslam reply to Professor Pervez Hoodbhoy remarks on 2 nation Theory Social & Current Events 20
Ivan Featured COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Saudi deputy defence minister discuss security issues Strategic & Foreign Affairs 84

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top