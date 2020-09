Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa debunks all allegations against him

Like I said in the other thread - merely creating companies is not a big deal. I can create a dozen companies by paying the small amount of fees and doing the required paperwork.



The main issue was whether those companies owned by his family members had received government contracts illegally or whether Gen. Bajwa had defrauded the State whilst in the military.



Even Noorani was unable to come up with any allegations regarding the companies owned by Gen. Bajwa's family receiving government contracts illegally or any claims regarding Gen. Bajwa extorting money, receiving bribes or siphoning off money while serving in the military.



The Ahmad Noorani piece was a complete hatchet job, poorly done by basically using the 'success' of a government employees family in the US as a 'charge sheet'.



Only in Pakistan, where journalism and journalistic integrity and professionalism continues to plummet to record levels, could such a piece have received the traction that it did.