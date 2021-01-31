What's new

Gen Asad Durrani's new book "Honour among Spies"

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

A good video on the new book by Gen Durrani's "Honour among Spies".

The excerpts from his "Fictional book" are narrated.

The book tells the story of his investigations by the GHQ. Even though he has used "Fictional names" for the Characters, but describing what happened to him in reality after he wrote his first book with RAW chief Dault.


I keep repeating that this man should be prosecuted. He should be tried under Army Act and sentenced accordingly.
Pakistan cannot afford to let this go. He is making a mockery of State of Pakistan.
 
Big Tank

Big Tank

Let this old man live. Those Gernails in GHQ ain't angels. Every one of them have done their part against Pakistan.

We all know that ISPR has many journalists on payroll. Also, criticizing Army's lust into real estate is great. Army have gone nuts on this.
I still remember the assasination of a great officer like General Faisal Alavi. He stood up against the power lobby of GHQ which made deals over the dead bodies of our troops in Waziristan for their own gains.
 
Big Tank

Big Tank

Jab tak establishment ko yeh dar nahe hoga ke unke kartoot ab likh deye jaengy. Tab tk yeh hamary opr Nawaj Sharif or Jardari jesy bekar or tattu syasat dan musalat kartay rahengy. General Asad ko men support nahe karta lekin yeh bara acha kam keya hai budhay ne.
 
