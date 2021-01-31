Gen Asad Durrani's new book "Honour among Spies"

A good video on the new book by Gen Durrani's "Honour among Spies".The excerpts from his "Fictional book" are narrated.The book tells the story of his investigations by the GHQ. Even though he has used "Fictional names" for the Characters, but describing what happened to him in reality after he wrote his first book with RAW chief Dault.I keep repeating that this man should be prosecuted. He should be tried under Army Act and sentenced accordingly.Pakistan cannot afford to let this go. He is making a mockery of State of Pakistan.